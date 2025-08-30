Chihuahuas Score Six in Ninth But Lose, 11-9

Published on August 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas entered the bottom of the ninth inning down 11-3 Saturday and they scored six runs and brought the winning run to the plate, but lost 11-9. The Rainiers have won three of the first four games in the series and now lead the Chihuahuas by 2.5 games in the Pacific Coast League's second half standings.

Chihuahuas first baseman Tim Locastro went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, four RBIs and a hit by pitch. It was Locastro's seventh home run of the season and his second of the series. It was the second straight game that Locastro was hit by a pitch and his 16 hit by pitches are the second most in the league to Jesus Bastidas' 17 with Sugar Land.

The Rainiers scored once in the first inning Friday and they've scored in the first inning in three consecutive games. Tacoma third baseman Ben Williamson went 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs in the win.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 11, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (08/29/2025)

Team Records: Tacoma (73-57, 35-20), El Paso (70-59, 32-22)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (2-4, 3.00) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







