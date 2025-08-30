OKC Comets Game Notes - August 30, 2025

Published on August 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Memphis Redbirds (28-27/69-59) at

Oklahoma City Comets (29-26/75-55)

Game #131 of 150/Second Half #56 of 75/Home #68 of 75

Pitching Probables: MEM-LHP Quinn Mathews (3-5, 3.74) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (4-5, 7.31)

Saturday, August 30, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try for back-to-back wins when they continue their series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Comets "Pack the Park Blue" presented by OU Health for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Comets players and coaches will wear special blue jerseys that will be auctioned online to benefit the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Comets mascot Moonshot.

Last Game: Luken Baker connected on a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Oklahoma City Comets the lead on the way to a 7-5 win against the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Memphis built a 2-0 lead in the back-and-forth game, scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and another on a RBI single by Blaze Jordan in the fifth inning. After picking up their first hit of the night in the fifth inning, the Comets erupted for five runs in sixth inning. Austin Gauthier tied the score at 2-2 on a two-run triple. The go-ahead run scored for Oklahoma City when Jose Ramos reached on a fielding error for a 3-2 lead. Chuckie Robinson added a RBI single before Hyeseong Kim lined a RBI triple into left field for a 5-2 Comets lead. The Redbirds responded with three runs in their next at-bat to knot the score at 5-5. The Comets drew two walks to open the bottom of the eighth inning and later with two outs, Ryan Ward was intentionally walked to load the bases for Baker, who notched the eventual game-winning hit for Oklahoma City.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (4-5) seeks back-to-back wins when he makes his 15th start of the season with the Comets...Knack earned his fourth win of the season with OKC Aug. 24 in Tacoma, allowing three runs on five hits over 6.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He did not allow a hit over the final four innings, as he completed his fourth quality start of the season...Aug. 2 against Salt Lake, Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 IP...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 61 runs (59 ER) and 74 hits over 63.1 IP across 13 games, with opponents batting .291 with 10 homers...Knack leads the Comets with 83.2 innings this season while his 78 K's and 71 runs allowed are also most on the team...Knack has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Redbirds: 2025: 1-3 2024: N/A All-time: 184-172 At OKC: 101-77

The Comets and Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, meet for an interleague series as the teams play for the first time since 2019. This also marks OKC's first games against an International League opponent since the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game against Norfolk (7-6 loss in Las Vegas)...Long-time PCL foe Memphis now competes in the IL, having moved to Triple-A East in 2021 when MLB took over Minor League Baseball before the 20-team league returned to its original name in 2022...The teams entered this week having played 351 games against one another since 1998 - tied with Nashville for the most games an OKC team has played against an opponent during the Bricktown era...OKC won the most recent season series against the Redbirds, 9-7, in 2019. In that 2019 series, Connor Joe led OKC with 18 hits and 18 runs, while Zach Reks racked up 17 RBI and Edwin Ríos hit seven homers...Memphis' Bryan Torres paces the IL with a .430 OBP and ranks among league leaders in AVG (.309, 5th) and walks (66, 7th).

Summer Seesaw: The Comets snapped a three-game losing streak with last night's victory and are now 2-5 in their last seven games and 3-6 in their last nine games...OKC is 29-26 during the second half and the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before losing three of the next four, winning three of the next four, and now losing five of the last seven, as the team is 6-9 over the last 15 games...OKC paces the PCL with a 75-55 record and returned to 20 games above .500 with last night's win...The Comets are now 13-18 over the last 31 games and 11-14 in the month of August. Regardless of OKC's results the next two games, the Comets will finish a month with a losing record for the first time since July 2024 (11-12)...OKC has not won each of the last four series, going 0-1-3 during that time, and they need to win each of the next two games to avoid dropping their fourth series of the season - all in Oklahoma City.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets are now 6-14 in their last 20 home games with Friday's win, although they have losses in four of the last six and six of the last nine home games. They are 34-33 overall at home this season and are 10-15 during the second half for the second-fewest home wins by a PCL team (Reno, 7-24). During the current 6-14 stretch, the pitching staff has allowed 137 runs (6.9 rpg), with at least six runs in 13 of the 20 games and at least eight runs in eight of the 20 games...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-4 in series this season and the Comets own a -18 run differential...The team's .259 AVG and 567 hits are fourth-lowest in the league, while OKC's 372 runs are fifth and their 60 home runs in Bricktown are second-fewest by a PCL team at home...Tonight they Comets will attempt to win consecutive games within the same home series since July 8-9 against Sugar Land.

Offensive Remarks: Oklahoma City was limited to five hits last night for their lowest hit total since Aug. 1 against Salt Lake in Oklahoma City. However, two of the Comets' hits Friday were triples that both occurred in the fifth inning. It was the first time since the first inning July 24 in Reno the Comets hit two triples in the same inning...Comets batters struck out 16 times in the game to tie OKC's season-high mark in a nine-inning game from April 27 in Salt Lake and OKC went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position last night, including 10 strikeouts. The Comets are now 9-for-53 (.170) with 24 strikeouts with RISP this series and they have left 41 runners on base through four games.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games, hitting a triple, scoring a run and finishing with two RBI Friday. During the streak, Gauthier is 13-for-27 (.481) with nine RBI and six walks...Since Aug. 5 (20 G), Gauthier is slashing .367/.537/.500 with 22 hits and 22 walks and leads the PCL in walks and OBP.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz has reached base in 27 consecutive games for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Andrew Lipcius' 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Over his 18 games since returning from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 26-for-71 (.366) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 19 walks, 22 runs and 13 stolen bases with OKC...He leads the PCL with 52 stolen bases this season, including 51 with OKC. He surpassed Esteban Germán (50, 2010) for the second-most steals in a single season and the team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward drew three walks and scored a run last night...On Thursday, he picked up his Minor League-leading 114th RBI of the season and has the most RBI in a single season by a PCL player since Christian Walker also notched 114 RBI with Reno in 2017. The last time a PCL player had more than 114 RBI in a season was Reno's Kyle Jensen in 2016 when he finished with 120 RBI...Ward has set Oklahoma City's single-season record for RBI during the Bricktown era (since 1998), surpassing Jason Martin's 107 RBI in 2022...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 66 extra-base hits and 282 total bases, is second with 149 hits, third with 31 homers and fourth with 102 runs.

Around the Horn: Hyeseong Kim went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, RBI, run scored and a stolen base Friday as the designated hitter as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets. Through eight games of his rehab assignment, Kim is 9-for-30 (.300). He picked up his first extra-base hit and stolen base during the stretch Friday...Luken Baker has hit safely in seven consecutive games (7x26) and in 14 of his first 15 games with the Comets, batting .345 (20x58)...The Comets turned four double plays Friday, matching their season-high mark from April 16 against Tacoma...Comets pitchers issued 14 walks in last night's game to set a club record during the team's Bricktown era. Friday was the fourth time this season the Comets issued 11 or more walks in a game and was the seventh time issuing 10 or more walks...The Comets were charged with their 37th blown save of the season Friday for the most in the Minors this season and most in the Minors during the MLBAM era (since 2005).







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.