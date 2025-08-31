Miller Leads Albuquerque To 8-3 Win Over Sugar Land

Published on August 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Shortstop Owen Miller continued his late-season surge by going 3-for-5 with four RBI, including a three-run double in the fifth inning - as Albuquerque defeated Sugar Land 8-3 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Topes Scope: - Miller has 18 runs batted in over his last 12 contests, slashing .340/.382/.600 with four doubles and three homers. Saturday was the seventh time this season he collected at least three hits in a contest. Additionally, Miller tied a career-high with four RBI (fifth time, last: Aug. 19, 2025 vs. Las Vegas after hitting a grand slam).

- Adael Amador was 1-for-4 with an RBI single and walk, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. He is slashing .321/.455/.547 with five doubles, two triples, a homer and 16 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Amador stole two bases tonight, giving him eight swipes in his last 12 contests.

- Sam Hilliard collected two knocks, his 26th multi-hit game of the season for the Isotopes. Hilliard is two doubles and one homer away from becoming the sixth PCL player to tally 25+ doubles, 10+ triples, 15+ homers and 10+ steals in a campaign since 2005.

- Michael Toglia was 2-for-5, his ninth multi-hit effort over his last 16 contests. He is slashing .413/.493/.746 with four doubles, a triple, five homers and 12 RBI during the stretch.

- Aaron Schunk delivered a two-run triple in the fourth inning, becoming the third different Isotopes hitter with at least six three-baggers this season (also: Hilliard & Thompson). However, Schunk has just seven hits over his last 38 at-bats, spanning 11 games.

- Schunk surpassed the 50 RBI mark in Saturday's game, making him the fifth Albuquerque player to reach the plateau in 2025 (others: Hiura, Thompson, Hilliard, Ritter).

- Albuquerque snapped a five-game losing streak, which tied a season-worst suffered on two previous occassions (also: June 25-29 at Las Vegas; Aug. 3-7 vs. Sacramento and Round Rock).

- The Isotopes were also able to end a six-game slide in Sugar Land, which was their worst at Constellation Field in team history.

- Despite losing four of five games in the series so far, Albuquerque has scored the same amount of runs as Sugar Land in the set (25).

- All nine of the starting position players in Albuquerque's lineup recorded at least one hit for the 10th time in 2025 (last: Aug. 13 at Oklahoma City).

- The Isotopes finished with 13 hits, tied for their most ever in a game at Constellation Field (also: June 2, 2022). Saturday was their 58th meeting in Sugar Land.

- The start of the game was delayed 34 minutes due to an earlier thunderstorm, Albuquerque's ninth of the season but just second on the road. The other was July 13 at Round Rock, and the contest ended up being postponed.

- Albuquerque committed three errors, their 12th contest with at least a trio of miscues (last: Aug. 15 at Oklahoma City - three).

On Deck: Coming off an outstanding six-inning start in the series opener, right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes is scheduled to take the mound for the Isotopes in Sunday's finale. Sugar Land will counter with right-hander Ethan Pecko. First pitch from Constellation Field is slated for 5:35 pm MT (6:35 CT).







