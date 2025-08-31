Ray Punches out Nine, Aces Shut Out River Cats in 5-0 Win

Published on August 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Dylan Ray was at his best on Saturday night, striking out nine to lead the Reno Aces (17-39, 54-77) to a 5-0 shutout victory over the Sacramento River Cats (34-22, 69-62), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at Greater Nevada Field. As a staff, the Aces racked up 16 strikeouts-a season high for the BLC-Nine.

Ray was lights out, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and two walks to go with his season-high nine punchouts. The right-hander is in the midst of his best stretch of the year, posting a 2.08 ERA with 17 strikeouts and six walks across 17 1/3 innings in his last three outings.

Ivan Melendez delivered the biggest swing of the night with a two-run single in the bottom of the third. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 14 games, going 14-for-45 (.311) with five doubles, one homer, and nine RBI during that run.

The Aces will look to close out the series with a win in Sunday's finale, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Dylan Ray: 5.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Ivan Melendez: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

8/30/25, 9: 09 - PM SAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779895/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Reno Aces 5, Sacramento River Cats 0 Aug 30th, 2025 River Cats starting lineup: Wade Meckler (DH), Tyler Fitzgerald (RF), Bryce Eldridge (1B), Grant McCray (CF), Sam Hu ! (C), Brett Wisely (2B), Hunter Bishop (LF), Osleivis Basabe (SS), Thomas Gavello (3B), Trevor McDonald (P), Aces starting lineup: Jorge Barrosa (LF), Tommy Troy (CF), Andy Weber (3B), Matt Mervis (DH), Kristian Robinson (RF), Ivan Melendez (1B), Jose Herrera (C), Connor Kaiser (2B), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Dylan Ray (P), Umpires -- HP: Steven Hodgins. 1B: Louie Krupa. 3B: Scott Letendre.

Gametime Weather: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 2 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Dylan Ray at 6:35 PM. local time.

River Cats 1st (River Cats 0, Aces 0) -- Wade Meckler singles to left-center field. Tyler Fitzgerald strikes out swinging, Wade Meckler steals 2nd base. Bryce Eldridge strikes out swinging. Grant McCray flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 1st (River Cats 0, Aces 0) -- Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Thomas Gavello to Bryce Eldridge. Tommy Troy lines out to Brett Wisely. Andy Weber strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) River Cats 2nd (River Cats 0, Aces 0) -- Sam Hu ! strikes out swinging. Brett Wisely singles up the middle. Hunter Bishop grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Ivan Melendez, Brett Wisely to 3rd. Osleivis Basabe flies out to Tommy Troy.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aces 1, River Cats 0) -- Matt Mervis grounds out to Bryce Eldridge. Kristian Robinson doubles to left-center field. Ivan Melendez strikes out swinging. Jose Herrera singles to right field, Kristian Robinson scores. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Thomas Gavello to Bryce Eldridge.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) River Cats 3rd (Aces 1, River Cats 0) -- Thomas Gavello strikes out swinging. Wade Meckler doubles to right field. Tyler Fitzgerald flies out to Kristian Robinson. Bryce Eldridge strikes out on foul tip.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aces 4, River Cats 0) -- Sergio Alcántara grounds out to Bryce Eldridge. Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Osleivis Basabe to Bryce Eldridge. Tommy Troy singles through the hole at second base. Andy Weber singles to left-center field, Tommy Troy to 2nd. Matt Mervis singles to right field, Tommy Troy scores; Andy Weber to 3rd.

Kristian Robinson walks, Matt Mervis to 2nd. Ivan Melendez singles to right field, Andy Weber scores; Matt Mervis scores; Kristian Robinson out at 3rd on the throw, Tyler Fitzgerald to Brett Wisely to Thomas Gavello.

(3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) River Cats 4th (Aces 4, River Cats 0) -- Grant McCray strikes out swinging. Sam Hu ! walks. Brett Wisely lines out to Kristian Robinson. Hunter Bishop grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Ivan Melendez.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 4th (Aces 4, River Cats 0) -- Jose Herrera grounds out, Brett Wisely to Bryce Eldridge. Connor Kaiser flies out to Tyler Fitzgerald. Sergio Alcántara grounds out, Bryce Eldridge to Trevor McDonald.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) River Cats 5th (Aces 4, River Cats 0) -- Osleivis Basabe walks. Thomas Gavello flies out to Jorge Barrosa. Wade Meckler doubles to center field, Osleivis Basabe to 3rd.

Tyler Fitzgerald strikes out swinging. Bryce Eldridge strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 5th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Jorge Barrosa grounds out to Bryce Eldridge. Tommy Troy singles to left field. Andy Weber singles through the hole at second base, Tommy Troy scores. Matt Mervis walks, Andy Weber to 2nd. Kristian Robinson lines into double play, Bryce Eldridge to Osleivis Basabe, Andy Weber out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) River Cats 6th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Grant McCray strikes out on foul tip. Sam Hu ! reaches on throwing error by Sergio Alcántara. Pitcher Change: Philip Abner replaces Dylan Ray. River Cats challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Brett Wisely struck out looking. Hunter Bishop flies out to Tommy Troy.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 6th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Ivan Melendez grounds out, Thomas Gavello to Bryce Eldridge. Jose Herrera pops out to Osleivis Basabe. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Osleivis Basabe to Bryce Eldridge.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) River Cats 7th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Osleivis Basabe grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Ivan Melendez. Thomas Gavello strikes out swinging. Wade Meckler flies out to Tommy Troy.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Sergio Alcántara walks. Jorge Barrosa out on a sacrifice bunt, Thomas Gavello to Bryce Eldridge, Sergio Alcántara to 2nd. Tommy Troy walks. Andy Weber grounds into double play, Brett Wisely to Osleivis Basabe to Bryce Eldridge, Tommy Troy out at 2nd, Andy Weber out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) River Cats 8th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Philip Abner. Tyler Fitzgerald strikes out swinging. Bryce Eldridge strikes out swinging.

Grant McCray strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 8th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Pitcher Change: Miguel DÃ-az replaces Trevor McDonald. Matt Mervis strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson flies out to Tyler Fitzgerald. Ivan Melendez pops out to Osleivis Basabe.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

8/30/25, 9: 09 -ÃÂ¯ PM SAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779895/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP River Cats 9th (Aces 5, River Cats 0) -- Pitcher Change: Juan Morillo replaces Kyle Nelson. Sam Hu ! strikes out swinging. Brett Wisely singles through the hole at second base. Hunter Bishop strikes out swinging. Osleivis Basabe flies out to Tommy Troy.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Final: Reno Aces 5, Sacramento River Cats 0 WP: Dylan Ray (6 - 3) LP: Trevor McDonald (9 - 8) Time: 2:18.

Attendance: 6,349.







