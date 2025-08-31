Kieboom Extends Hit Streak, Bees Fall, 3-2

OUND ROCK, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees dropped a one-run contest to the Round Rock Express as the Bees first run came in the eighth inning moving the series 3-2 to set up the series finale on Sunday.

Round Rock Express 3, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Michael Plassmeyer (7 - 4)

LP: Dakota Hudson (6 - 7)

SV: José Ruiz (2)

Game Summary

The Express struck quickly in the first inning. After Abimelec Ortiz singled with two outs, Trevor Hauver jumped on the first pitch he saw and launched a two-run homer to right field to give Round Rock the early lead.

Two innings later, Alan Trejo worked a walk and came around to score on Omar Narváez's RBI double to center, stretching the advantage to 3-0.

Salt Lake's offense was held in check by Express starter Michael Plassmeyer, who tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four. The Bees didn't break through until the eighth, when Yolmer Sánchez drew a leadoff walk and pinch-hitter Tucker Flint followed with a double to right-center to put Salt Lake on the board.

The Bees mounted one final push in the ninth. Carter Kieboom led off with a single and later advanced on a balk before scoring on Cavan Biggio's RBI single to right-center, cutting the deficit to 3-2. With the tying run on third, Round Rock reliever José Ruiz shut the door, retiring Chad Wallach to end the game.

Game Notes

Salt Lake was shutout until the eighth inning and came up with just two runs on the night moving to 5-46 when scoring three runs or less and 11-14 in one run games after the 3-2 defeat.

Dakota Hudson provided the Bees 29th quality start of the year which ranks as the Triple-A lead in front of Durham who has 28 as Salt Lake is 22-7 when the starting pitcher delivers a quality start.

Carter Kieboom had the only multi-hit night for the Bees, marking his 29th of the year for the second most on the team behind Chad Stevens with 33. Kieboom extended his hitting streak to 13 games where he is batting .469 with 10 RBI and nine runs scored with an 1.134 OPS in that span. In the series, Kieboom is hitting .600 (9x15) with four RBI and has scored four times.

Cavan Biggio and Tucker Flint each collected a pinch-hit knock as Biggio drove in a run for the second game in a row while having three total in the past two nightsDa while Flint came up with an RBI double for his 16th double of the year and 52nd RBI to hit safely for the third time in the last four games.

Despite the loss, Dakota Hudson tossed his sixth quality start of the year which ranks as the second best on the team to Victor Mederos with seven. Hudson went six innings of three run ball allowing eight hits with three walks and just one strikeout.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Round Rock will wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon as Brett Kerry (6-8, 7.80 ERA) and Ben Anderson (1-2, 7.16) take the mound for first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. MST.







