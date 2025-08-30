Tacoma Tallies 17 Hits to Defeat El Paso, 11-9, in Friday Night Thriller

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (73-55/35-20) held on to take game four over the El Paso Chihuahuas (70-59/32-22) 11-9 on Friday night at Southwest University Park. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place now 2.0 games ahead of Sacramento in the second half.

The Rainiers struck first to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Three-consecutive singles from Rhylan Thomas, Leo Rivas, and Ben Williamson loaded the bases for Leody Taveras to drive in the first run with an RBI groundout.

El Paso countered, taking the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Luis Campusano singled followed by a double from Trenton Brooks. Tim Locastro hit a three-run blast to left center field to put El Paso up 3-1.

Tacoma maintained steady scoring throughout the rest of the night, beginning with a three-run top of the fifth. Thomas was hit by a pitch to reach followed by a walk from Rivas before Williamson drove both in with a double (6) to right field to tie the game at three. Miles Mastrobuoni gave Tacoma the lead back with a single to score Williamson and Tacoma was up 4-3.

The Rainiers scored three more in the sixth inning to pad the advantage. With runners on the corners with one out, Rivas roped a single to right field to bring in Taylor who initially reached on a single. Mastrobuoni drove in a pair with a two-out double (4) to extend Tacoma's advantage to 7-3. In the top of the seventh, Labrada laced a leadoff triple (2) to reach before being brought in on a sacrifice fly from Taylor to extend the lead to 8-3.

Tacoma tacked on three more runs of insurance in the top of the ninth inning. Labrada reached on an error then swiped second (9) and advanced to third on another error. Thomas singled to drive in Labrada and extend the lead to six. Rivas followed with a ground-rule double (8) to station two. Williamson came to the plate and followed with a ground-rule double (7) of his own to bring in Thomas and Rivas to extend Tacoma's lead to 11-3.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, El Paso rallied, sending 11 to the plate to score six runs. With one out, Clay Dungan singled then scored on a double from Ripken Reyes to make it 11-4. Tyler Wade doubled to score Reyes and cut into the lead. Tirso Orneles singled to put runners on the corners before a fielder's choice drove in another run. El Paso loaded the bases for Nate Mondou to hit an RBI single and put El Paso within four. With the bases loaded, Trenton Brooks worked a walk to cut the deficit to three. Locastro grounded into a force out to put El Paso within two and with the winning run at the plate Dungan lined out to short and Tacoma held on to take game four, 11-9.

Blas Castano earned the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two. Jesse Hahn earned the save, recording the final two outs in the ninth. Logan Gillaspie was saddled with the loss after tossing 4.2 innings allowing four runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out one.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With the 6 runs allowed in the 9th inning, it marked the 2nd time since 2005 that Tacoma has allowed 6+ R in the 9th and won, the other instance being a 13-9 win over Colorado Springs on 4/26/05. Ben Williamson tied his career-high with 4 hits tonight...it marked his 4th career game with multiple doubles while also marking his 5th career game with 4 RBI. Victor Labrada notched his first 3-hit game with Tacoma tonight...it marked the first time in his career with 3 hits out of the nine spot. Tonight's game marked the 3rd time this year with 6 XBH but no HR for Tacoma... no other PCL team has done that more than once...the Rainiers account for 3 of the 7 games in the PCL this year with 6 XBH and no HR Tonight marked the 5th-straight game without a HR for Tacoma, tied for the longest streak by the Rainiers this year (also: April 13-18).







