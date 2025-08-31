Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

Published on August 31, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/31 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 11:05 AM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (8-6, 4.71) vs. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 5.55)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD C Jacob Nottingham (#28) - activated from the Development List

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Earned their fourth road series victory of the season, beating El Paso 10-6 on Saturday night...the Rainiers struck in the first inning as Leody Taveras drove in Rhylan Thomas with an RBI single...the Chihuahuas took the lead in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of runs to lead 2-1...Tacoma jumped back in front in the top of the fifth inning as Thomas hit an RBI single, the fourth consecutive Rainier to reach base to open the frame...Ben Williamson singled home a run and Taveras drove in two more with a single to put Tacoma up 5-2...El Paso got one run back in the bottom of the inning to make the score 5-3...the Rainiers responded with another pair of runs as Samad Taylor hit a sacrifice fly and Miles Mastrobuoni drove in a run with a single, as he took over for Ryan Bliss on Major League rehab...in the top of the eighth inning, it was Taveras again, who drove in Thomas for his fourth RBI of the game before Spencer Packard doubled Taveras home and Harry Ford scored on a wild pitch, to give the Rainiers a 10-3 lead...El Paso scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate, but Hagen Danner was able to strand the runners as Tacoma won 10-6.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: INF Leo Rivas extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single in the sixth inning on Saturday...over his nine-game streak, Rivas is hitting .400 (12x30) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, driving in 12 with 12 walks...since June 1, Rivas leads the PCL with a .475 on-base percentage, drawing 57 walks, also the most in the league...since June 1, Rivas also ranks among league leaders in: SB (4th - 22), R (6th - 59), OPS (6th - .970), AVG (10th - .320)...among PCL hitters with at least 250 plate appearances this season, Rivas leads the league with a 20.7% walk rate, two points higher than the next-closest (OKC's Austin Gauthier - 18.6%), and leads the league with a 155 wRC+.

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras became the third different Rainier this season to record four hits and four RBI in a game this season, with this 4-for-5 effort on Saturday night (also Tyler Locklear, July 22 and Ben Williamson, August 16, 29)...Saturday marked Taveras's fourth four-RBI game with Tacoma, the most on the active roster...since June 27, Taveras has driven in 46 runs, tied for the second-most in the league...in that time, he also ranks fourth with 18 steals, fifth with 44 runs, seventh with 94 total bases and eighth with 59 hits.

MONTH TO MONTH: As August comes to a close, here is how the Rainiers have fared by month:

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â.249 ¬â ¬â117 ¬â ¬â44 ¬â ¬â ¬â2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â23 ¬â ¬â ¬â110 ¬â ¬â215 ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â.336 ¬â ¬â.373 ¬â.709

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.301 ¬â ¬â176 ¬â ¬â52 ¬â ¬â ¬â8 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â36 ¬â ¬â ¬â94 ¬â ¬â ¬â189 ¬â ¬â25 ¬â ¬â ¬â.369 ¬â.485 ¬â .854

June ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.269 ¬â ¬â135 ¬â ¬â40 ¬â ¬â ¬â5 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â112 ¬â ¬â ¬â168 ¬â ¬â ¬â22 ¬â ¬â .366 ¬â ¬â.444 ¬â ¬â.810

July ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â .313 ¬â ¬â212 ¬â ¬â 46 ¬â ¬â ¬â 4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â34 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â143 ¬â ¬â ¬â168 ¬â ¬â ¬â53 ¬â ¬â.415 ¬â ¬â.497 ¬â ¬â.912

August ¬â ¬â ¬â.284 ¬â ¬â181 ¬â ¬â 51 ¬â ¬â ¬â6 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â142 ¬â ¬â ¬â208 ¬â ¬â ¬â67 ¬â ¬â.386 ¬â ¬â.421 ¬â ¬â.807

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âW ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âL ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âERA ¬â ¬â ¬âIP ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âH ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âER ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬âWHIP ¬âBB/9 ¬â ¬âK/9 ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â18 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.87 ¬â ¬â249.2 ¬â254 ¬â ¬â ¬â148 ¬â ¬â ¬â135 ¬â ¬â ¬â19 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.50 ¬â ¬â4.33 ¬â ¬â8.07 ¬â ¬â.264

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â15 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.81 ¬â ¬â233.2 ¬â233 ¬â ¬â ¬â136 ¬â ¬â ¬â125 ¬â ¬â ¬â21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.42 ¬â ¬â3.81 ¬â ¬â8.13 ¬â ¬â.260

June ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.82 ¬â ¬â211.0 ¬â236 ¬â ¬â ¬â127 ¬â ¬â ¬â113 ¬â ¬â ¬â24 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â3.24 ¬â ¬â7.93 ¬â ¬â.282

July ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â20 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.97 ¬â ¬â217.1 ¬â237 ¬â ¬â ¬â129 ¬â ¬â ¬â120 ¬â ¬â ¬â33 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.39 ¬â ¬â2.73 ¬â ¬â8.03 ¬â ¬â.277

August ¬â ¬â14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.66 ¬â ¬â233.2 ¬â283 ¬â ¬â ¬â161 ¬â ¬â ¬â147 ¬â ¬â ¬â39 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.58 ¬â ¬â3.31 ¬â ¬â7.82 ¬â ¬â.298

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single in the fifth inning on Saturday night, his first of three hits...Thomas leads the Rainiers with 18 three-hit games on the season...over his nine-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .429 (18x42) with five RBI and 13 runs scored...Thomas now leads the PCL with 154 hits on the season...Thomas, who also leads the league with a 1.58 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 24 times this season, the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.63 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the seventh-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 24 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 24 strikeouts are the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

LOOKING FOR THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have gone their last six games without a home run, their longest streak of the season and the second-longest streak in the PCL this year (Reno - 7G from May 25-June 1)...the last time Tacoma went six consecutive August games without hitting a home run was when they went seven games from July 19-26, 2018...the Rainiers, who rank 15th in Triple-A with 144 home runs this season, have scored 257 runs via the long ball, the 10th-most in the circuit.

SEEING DOUBLE: By hitting two doubles on Saturday, the Rainiers have now hit a double in a season-high 17 games in a row, hitting 36 doubles in that time...it's the longest active streak in the PCL, and the 10th-longest streak in the league this season...the last time Tacoma doubled in 16 consecutive games was when they did so in 27 games in a row from August 13-September 13, 2023.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game in El Paso, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, five ahead of Forrest Wall's 151...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 307 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

FORD FINDS A WAY: By drawing a pair of walks on Saturday, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest streak by a Rainier this season and tied for the fifth-longest streak in the PCL this year...over his 28-game streak, Ford is hitting .262 (28x107) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 24 with a .902 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...the last Rainier with a streak longer than 28 games in a single season is Zach Deloach, who reached in 31-straight games from May 11-June 17, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 4-3 to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday...Logan Gilbert took the loss, despite pitching a quality start, allowing three runs on three hits over 6.0 innings, striking out six...Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez each recorded multi-hit games in the loss.







