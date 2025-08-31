Reyes Hits Three Doubles in Loss Saturday

The El Paso Chihuahuas came back to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight game Saturday but lost to the Tacoma Rainiers 10-6. The Rainiers have won three consecutive games and four of the first five in the series.

El Paso third baseman Ripken Reyes went 3-for-4 with three RBI doubles, his second straight game with multiple extra-base hits. Reyes is the first El Paso player to hit three doubles in a game since Trenton Brooks on June 6 against Albuquerque. First baseman Tim Locastro also had three hits for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso designated hitter Cody Roberts pitched a scoreless ninth inning and hasn't allowed any runs in two career pitching appearances. He became the first El Paso position player to pitch in a game since Jack Mathey on June 20, 2025.

Team Records: Tacoma (74-57, 36-20), El Paso (70-60, 32-23)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (8-6, 4.71) vs. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 5.55). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







