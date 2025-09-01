Express Fall in Finale to Bees, 4-2

Published on August 31, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Salt Lake Steals Series on Sunday Over Express

GAME 130 | HOME GAME 66 | SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

SALT LAKE BEES (57-74 | 28-29) 4 7 0

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (65-65 | 31-24) 2 3 0

WP: RHP Brett Kerry (7-8, 7.50) FIRST PITCH: 1:07 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 3,297

LP: RHP Ben Anderson (1-3, 6.75) GAME TIME: 2:20 (:44)

SV: LHP Jose Quijada (2) TEMPERATURE: 79 degrees, Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Carter Kieboom 9 3 2 1 3-0 384 feet/99.3 MPH Visitor's Bullpen (Left Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Salt Lake opened the scoring in the top of the third. The Bees put two on via CF Nelson Rada's single and a walk from LF Chris Taylor. DH Carter Kieboom worked a 3-0 count before launching his ninth home run of the season. The Kieboom homer put Salt Lake ahead 3-0.

The Express answered with a run in the bottom half of the third. 3B Alan Trejo got aboard with a double to left and advanced to third on 2B Alex De Goti's groundout. C Tucker Mitchell then recorded his first RBI at the Triple-A level with a sacrifice fly to right. Round Rock trailed 3-1 after three complete.

Express RF Abimelec Ortiz drew a leadoff walk to start the fourth and moved to third on a DH Trevor Hauver ground-rule double. LF Billy McKinney grounded out to first and Ortiz came home, cutting the Round Rock deficit to one.

In the top of the fifth, 1B Cavan Biggio drove Taylor in with a single to right, extending the Bees' lead to 4-2.

Salt Lake held Round Rock scoreless in the final five frames earning a 4-2 victory and claiming the series.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris now has a hit in 14 consecutive games, tying INF Cody Freeman for Round Rock's longest streak of the year. Harris is slashing .400/.455/.583/1.038 with nine doubles, a triple, four RBI, ten runs scored, six walks, nine strikeouts and five stolen bases since the streak began on August 15. The outfielder finished the year batting .367 (18-49) with a 1.007 OPS in 11 games against the Bees this year.

HEATING UP: Round Rock finished the month of August with a 17-11 record, winning three out of their five series. Their 17 wins are the most in a month this year and the highest since August of 2023 (20-7). The E-Train pitching staff posted a league-best 4.17 ERA (115 ER/248.0 IP) while holding opponents to a .259 batting average, which ranks third in the Pacific Coast League.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, September 2 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 7:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.