Dell Diamond to Host Texas vs Texas Tech Baseball Game on Saturday, September 27

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced that the University of Texas will face Texas Tech University at Dell Diamond on Saturday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. for a fall baseball game. Fans can get their first look at the Longhorns and Red Raiders while both schools have a football bye week.

"We're thrilled to host Coach Schlossnagle and Coach Tadlock for some fall baseball at Dell Diamond," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "With both schools having the week off on the football schedule, this is the perfect opportunity for these two teams to meet and give fans a peek behind the curtain of what is to come in 2026."

The Longhorns will be the home team in a 12-inning game that is set to start at 1:00 p.m. with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. Tickets for the event can be found HERE.

The two teams met in 2025 at the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic with Texas picking up a 10-5 victory. The Longhorns are coming off a 44-14 season and a Southeastern Conference Regular Season Title as Schlossnagle was named the SEC Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm. Texas was the first team to win the SEC in its first season since the league's inaugural campaign in 1933.

The Red Raiders finished 2025 with a 20-33 record in the Big 12. Four Texas Tech Players earned Big 12 All-Conference honors. Head Coach Tim Tadlock is entering his 14th season leading the Red Raiders and has appeared in the College World Series four times while winning the Big 12 three times.







