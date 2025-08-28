Melendez & Garcia Drive in Two on Wednesday vs. River Cats

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (15-38, 52-76) fell 11-5 to the Sacramento River Cats (32-21, 68-60), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno jumped out to an early lead with a four-run first inning but was held in check the rest of the way, not breaking through again until the ninth.

Aramis Garcia delivered the big swing in the opening frame, lining a two-run single into left-center. The veteran backstop has been a steady presence at the plate this season, slashing .264/.385/.487 with 10 doubles, 11 homers, and 34 RBI.

Ivan Melendez also chipped in, driving in AJ Vukovich with a first-inning single before capping Reno's scoring in the ninth with an RBI infield hit that plated Tommy Troy. Since his promotion to Triple-A, the 25-year-old has been impressive, going 18-for-54 (.333) with seven extra-base knocks and 12 RBI.

The Aces will look to even the series Thursday night against Sacramento, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Ivan Melendez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

