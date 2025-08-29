Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

TODAY'S GAME - 8/28 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (8-3, 4.89) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (6-2, 5.51)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Ryan Bliss (#35) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon in El Paso, evening the series at one game apiece...Tacoma struck for three runs in the opening frame, getting an RBI single from Ben Williamson and a two-out, two-run single from Leo Rivas to take an early 3-0 lead...the Chihuahuas got one run back in the bottom of the first as Luis Campusano drove in a run with a two-out single to make it 3-1...the Rainiers were kept off the board for the remainder of the game as El Paso plated six unanswered runs, scoring three in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh and eighth innings to lead 6-3...Dylan File threw 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts in his Rainiers' debut, but did not factor into the decision in the loss.

BLISS IS BACK: INF Ryan Bliss was sent to Tacoma on Thursday to begin a Major League rehab assignment...Bliss was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 9 with a torn left bicep and was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on April 13...Bliss played in 11 games with Seattle this year before hitting the IL, hitting .200 (7x35) with one double and one home run with three RBI and two steals...Bliss spent most of the 2024 campaign with Tacoma, playing in 93 games with the Rainiers...he hit .269 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs with 54 RBI and 50 steals, tied for the PCL lead with Samad Taylor.

CASEY K's 1300: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 16th start of the season with the Rainiers tonight, with 1,299 career strikeouts across his 316 minor league appearances and 65 outings in the Majors...since 2010, when Lawrence made his professional debut, his 286 starts are the most among minor leaguers...he also leads all minor league pitchers since 2010 in innings pitched (1,695.0), wins (113, 30 more than the next-closest) and double plays (161)...his 1,195 strikeouts are the second-most among minor leaguers in that time, only trailing the 1,215 punchouts from Paulo Espino.

WALKING FOR MILES: INF Miles Mastrobuoni drew two more walks on Wednesday, giving him 12 in eight games since being optioned to Tacoma on August 19...in that time, Mastrobuoni's 12 walks are the second-most among minor leaguers, trailing only the 14 walks drawn by Charleston's Nathan Flewelling...among all minor leaguers with at least 35 plate appearances since August 19, Mastrobuoni ranks fifth with a .541 on-base percentage...over his last four games, Mastrobuoni is hitting 7-for-14 with two doubles and a home run, driving in four.

SEEING DOUBLE: By hitting two doubles on Wednesday, the Rainiers have now hit a double in a season-high 14 games in a row, hitting 27 doubles in that time...it's the longest active streak in the PCL, and the 12th-longest streak in the PCL this season...the last time Tacoma doubled in 15 consecutive games was when they did so in 27 games in a row from August 13-September 13, 2023.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering tonight's game in El Paso, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, six ahead of Forrest Wall's 150...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 306 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

BEN'S BASHING IN AUGUST: Since he was optioned to Tacoma on July 31, INF Ben Williamson has been on a tear, hitting .387 (24x62) with two doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBI and 11 walks to eight strikeouts...his OPS in August is 1.125, the highest of any month in his career...his .480 on-base percentage and .645 slugging percentage in August are both the best of any month in his career...Williamson's six steals this month are also the most in a month in his career...his 17 RBI in August are tied for the most in a month in his career, matching the 17 he drove in during April 2024...Williamson has recorded a hit 13 of his 16 games this month, with seven multi-hit efforts.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his first-inning single on Wednesday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 26 games, the longest streak by a Rainier this season...over his 26-game streak, Ford is hitting .280 (28x100) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 24 with a .946 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...Ford's 26-game streak is the longest in a single season by a Rainier since Dominic Canzone went on a 26-game streak from May 11-September 18, 2024...the last Rainier with a streak longer than 26 games in a single season is Zach Deloach, who reached in 31-straight games from May 11-June 17, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Wednesday, clinching the series victory...Eugenio Suárez delivered the big blow with a three-run home run in the fourth inning...Bryan Woo earned his 12th win of the season, while Andres Muñoz secured his 31st save of the season in the win.







