Supak Leads Express in 7-3 Win over Bees

Round Rock Takes Down Salt Lake for First Win in the Series

GAME 127 | HOME GAME 63 | THURSDAY, AUGUST 28, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

SALT LAKE BEES (55-73 | 26-28) 3 5 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (64-63 | 30-22) 7 9 0

WP: RHP Trey Supak (2-1, 2.84) FIRST PITCH: 7:07 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 3,051

LP: RHP Caden Dana (6-9, 5.93) GAME TIME: 2:39

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 98 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Billy McKinney 8 2 1 2 0-0 425 feet/101 MPH Center Field Batter's Eye

Scott Kingery 7 8 1 2 0-2 388 feet/96.2 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock RF Billy McKinney kicked off the scoring with a two-run homer in the third. McKinney's 425-foot home run gave the Express a 2-0 edge.

An inning later, the E-Train plated three runs on four hits. SS Richie Martin doubled and came around to score on 1B Abimelec Ortiz's single. LF Trevor Hauver got aboard with a base hit before C Omar Narváez cleared the bags on his single through the middle. Round Rock led 5-0 after three complete.

Express RHP Trey Supak held the Bees scoreless through his 6.0 inning start. Salt Lake got on the board in the seventh with back-to-back doubles from DH Scott Kingery and LF Yolmer Sánchez, cutting the Bees' deficit to four.

Round Rock responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the seventh. CF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff double then Martin followed with an RBI triple. Ortiz recorded a sacrifice fly on the next pitch, extending the E-Train lead to 7-1.

In the top of the eighth, Kingery belted a two-run home run, and the Bees trailed 7-3.Round Rock RHP Jose Ruiz retired the side in order in the ninth, giving the Express its first win of the series.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his double in the bottom of the seventh. The outfielder is slashing .388/.423/.592/1.015 with eight doubles, a triple, four RBI, ten runs scored, three walks, eight strikeouts and four stolen bases during the streak. Harris is leading the Express in batting average (.310), hits (26), runs scored (19) and at-bats (84) in August.

TREY DAY: RHP Trey Supak earned his second win with the E-Train after throwing 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven. The right-hander has thrown at least 5.0 innings in all five of his starts this month while leading the PCL in ERA (1.71) and WHIP (0.99) in August.

NEXT GAME: Friday, August 29 vs. Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond







