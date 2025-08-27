Bees Sting Express 7-2 in Series Opener
Published on August 26, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
Salt Lake Doubles Up Round Rock Hit Total for Victory
GAME 125 | HOME GAME 61 | TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E
SALT LAKE BEES (54-72 | 25-27) 7 14 0
ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (63-62 | 29-21) 2 7 0
WP: RHP Josh Sborz (1-2, 6.48) FIRST PITCH: 7:07 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 2,739
LP: RHP Brett Kerry (6-8, 7.80) GAME TIME: 2:55
SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 94 degrees, Partly Cloudy
HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION
Sebastián Rivero 9 6 0 0 0-2 383 feet/100.6 MPH Left-field berm
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Salt Lake put the first run on the board in the top of the third inning. CF Nelson Rada knocked a one-out double, moved to third on a single from SS Chad Stevens, then scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from DH Carter Kieboom.
Round Rock RF Trevor Hauver made it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the frame with a double that scored 2B Alex De Goti and CF Dustin Harris, who had both reached base with singles.
LF Cavin Biggio tied the contest at two apiece in the fourth as he rounded the bases thanks to a walk, single, groundout and wild pitch. The Bees continued their push and claimed a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning. C Sebastián Rivero led off the frame with a solo home run before RF Ben Gamel scored Rada with a double.
Salt Lake added two more to their total when Stevens recorded a two-RBI double with one out in the top of the eighth inning. Kieboom increased the visitors' lead to 7-2 with a single that scored Stevens.
Round Rock threatened, loading the bases with two singles and a walk in the eighth inning, but a groundout ended the attempt. The E-Train put one runner aboard in the ninth before the Bees recorded the final out to claim the 7-2 win.
E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:
HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to nine games after going 3-for-5 with one run scored on Tuesday night. Harris is slashing .375/.419/.550 with five doubles, a triple, four RBI, eight runs scored, three walks, six strikeouts and four stolen bases during the streak.
LIGHTS OUT: Express RHP Aidan Anderson and RHP Gavin Collyer posted the team's two scoreless relief outings during the contest. Anderson threw 1.1 innings with two hits, one walk and three strikeouts while Collyer went 1.0 inning with one walk and two Ks.
REHAB UPDATE: Texas Rangers RHP Josh Sborz made his ninth Major League rehab appearance since July 12 on Tuesday night. The righty threw one inning, allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two batters.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday, August 27 vs. Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond
