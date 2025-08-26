OKC Comets Game Notes - August 26, 2025

Memphis Redbirds (25-26/66-58) at

Oklahoma City Comets (28-23/74-52)

Game #127 of 150/Second Half #52 of 75/Home #64 of 75

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Max Rajcic (0-2, 4.45) vs. OKC-RHP Roki Sasaki (0-0, 6.75)

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to open a six-game interleague series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. as the teams meet for the first time since the 2019 season...The Comets are currently in fifth place in the second-half PCL standings, however just 4.0 games separate the top five teams with 24 games remaining in the season.

Last Game: Austin Gauthier connected on four hits including the go-ahead hit for the OKC Comets, who went on to hold the Tacoma Rainiers scoreless over the final seven innings in a 6-3 win Sunday at Cheney Stadium. The Comets quickly took the lead, loading the bases in the first inning before bringing in a run on a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel. Tacoma evened the score on a double steal in the bottom of the inning and took a 3-1 lead in the second inning on a RBI ground-rule double by Blake Hunt and a RBI groundout. The Comets then closed the game with five unanswered runs to take the lead as the Rainiers were held scoreless over the final seven innings. With two outs in the third inning, CJ Alexander knocked a RBI double into right-center field to cut Tacoma's lead to one run. Gauthier then put the Comets back in front for good with a two-run single for a 4-3 OKC advantage. Senzel hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to push OKC's lead to two runs and Noah Miller added a RBI single in the ninth inning for a 6-3 Comets lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is scheduled to continue a Major League Rehab Assignment and make his third appearance with OKC...Sasaki last pitched with the Comets Aug. 20 in Tacoma, allowing two runs (one earned) and three singles over 3.1 innings. He notched three walks against two strikeouts and threw 60 pitches (39 strikes). He faced a total of 16 batters...He opened his rehab assignment Aug. 14 against Albuquerque and was charged with three runs on six hits over 2.0 innings with one walk, throwing 41 pitches (25 strikes). He faced a total of 13 batters, including two in the third inning...Sasaki was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right shoulder impingement May 13 and transferred to the 60-day IL June 20...Sasaki made eight starts with the Dodgers to begin his first MLB season and posted a 1-1 record and 4.72 ERA over 34.1 innings, with 22 walks against 24 strikeouts...Over four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Sasaki went 30-15 with a 2.02 ERA with 524 K's, three complete games and a 0.88 WHIP in 69 career games (414.2 IP) and was named a NPB All-Star in 2022 and 2023...He pitched a perfect game April 10, 2022 - the first by a NPB pitcher since 1994 - recording 19 strikeouts...He made two starts for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic...Sasaki signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Jan. 22, 2025 before having his contract selected by the Dodgers March 17.

Against the Redbirds: 2025: 0-0 2024: N/A All-time: 183-168 At OKC: 100-74

The Comets and Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, meet for an interleague series as the teams play for the first time since 2019. This also marks OKC's first games against an International League opponent since the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game against Norfolk (7-6 loss in Las Vegas)...Long-time PCL foe Memphis now competes in the International League, having moved to the Triple-A East in 2021 when MLB took over Minor League Baseball before the 20-team league returned to its original IL name in 2022...The teams enter this week having played 351 games against one another since 1998 - tied with Nashville for the most games an Oklahoma City has played against an opponent during the Bricktown era...Oklahoma City won the most recent season series against the Redbirds, 9-7, in 2019. In that 2019 series, Connor Joe led OKC with 18 hits and 18 runs, while Zach Reks racked up 17 RBI and Edwin Ríos hit seven homers...Memphis' Bryan Torres paces the IL with a .427 OBP and ranks among league leaders in AVG (.308, 7th) and walks (62, T-7th), while César Prieto's 115 hits rank fifth in the IL, including 29 doubles (4th).

Summer Seesaw: OKC is 28-23 during the second half, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before going 5-6 over the last 11 games...OKC still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 74-52, but is 12-15 over the last 27 games and 10-11 in the month of August...Despite a win Sunday, the Comets are 1-2 over the last three games and have not won each of the last four series, going 0-1-3 in series during that time.

Road Maps: With Sunday's win, the Comets earned a series split in Tacoma to stay undefeated in road series, moving to 9-0-3 through its first 12 road series of 2025. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 15 straight road series (12-0-3) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...The Comets are a league-best 41-22 on the road and have reached the 40-win mark on the road for the third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015)...The Comets bat at a league-leading .301 clip in road games, while their 99 home runs, 469 runs (7.4 RPG) and 696 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +123 run differential in road games...However at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, the Comets are 5-11 in their last 16 home games. They are 33-30 overall at home this season, but are 9-12 during the second half in Bricktown...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-4 in series overall this season and the Comets own a -12 run differential at home despite being three games above .500.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a double Sunday and has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games with OKC, tying his season-long and team-high stretch from May 16-June 19. The last OKC player to reach base safely in more than 24 games was Andre Lipcius from Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024 (28 G)...Over his 15 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 21-for-59 (.356) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 20 runs, 17 walks and 13 stolen bases...He leads the PCL with 52 stolen bases, including 51 with Oklahoma City and is the third OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to steal at least 50 bases in a season. He surpassed Esteban Germán (50, 2010) for the second-most steals in a single season during the Bricktown era and the team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007...Since Aug. 8, Ruiz leads the PCL in walks, steals and runs scored. He ranks tied for third in hits and fifth with a .506 OBP.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier reached base five times Sunday, going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk. He collected his second four-hit game of the season, last doing so July 23 at Reno. He hit safely in all four of his games in Tacoma, going 9-for-15 (.600) with seven RBI and four walks...Since Aug. 5 (16 G), Gauthier is slashing .375/.559/.500 with 18 hits and 20 walks against eight strikeouts. During that time, he leads the PCL in both walks and OBP.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs Sunday. He now has 32 hits through 20 games in August, including 16 extra-base hits, with 16 RBI and 22 runs scored, batting .376...He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, collecting 17 hits (17x52), including eight for extra bases...His 32 hits, 16 extra-base hits and 60 total bases pace the PCL this month, while his 22 runs scored are tied for first and his .706 SLG and .376 AVG rank fourth.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese did not play Sunday but recorded a fourth straight multi-RBI game Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, giving him nine RBI over his last four games with an at-bat. He has hit safely in seven straight games (9x29) and in 16 of his last 17 games with a plate appearance (20x65).

Around the Horn: Comets pitchers held the Rainiers scoreless and to two hits over the final seven innings Sunday. Entering Sunday, opponents had scored at least five runs in seven straight games (51 R), and the Comets own a 6.52 ERA this month...The Comets' 16 hits Sunday marked the third time during the six-game series in Tacoma they had 15 hits or more in a game and OKC has now scored six or more runs in six of the last seven games (52 R) and five or more runs in nine of the last 10 games (69 R). Over the six games in Tacoma, OKC batted .331 (79x239)...Ryan Ward leads the Minors with 147 hits, 280 total bases and 113 RBI while he is third with 31 homers and tied for second with 100 runs. Over his last 10 games, Ward is 16-for-37 (.432) with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI...The Comets have stolen 174 bases this season to set a new record during the Bricktown era (since 1998).







