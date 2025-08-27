OKC Comets Game Notes - August 27, 2025

Memphis Redbirds (26-26/67-58) at

Oklahoma City Comets (28-24/74-53)

Game #128 of 150/Second Half #53 of 75/Home #65 of 75

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Ian Bedell (0-4, 7.98) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (5-4, 4.86)

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to even their interleague series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Redbirds won Tuesday's series opener as the teams met for the first time since the 2019 season...With 23 games remaining on the PCL schedule, the Comets are currently in fifth place in the second-half standings, but just 5.0 games separate each of the top five teams.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets dropped the first game of their interleague series against the Memphis Redbirds, 4-2, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds, in their first trip to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 2019, took the first lead of the game on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Comets evened the score in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Hyeseong Kim. The Redbirds took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring two runs on a RBI single by Noah Mendlinger and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. The Comets brought in a run on a bases-loaded walk by Esteury Ruiz in the sixth inning before a solo home run by Jimmy Crooks gave the Redbirds a 4-2 edge in the seventh inning. The Comets put the potential game-tying runs on base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Redbirds pitcher Nick Raquet struck out the next three Comets batters to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (5-4) makes his team-leading 16th start of the season and fourth of August...He most recently pitched for the Dodgers Aug. 21 in Colorado, tossing two innings of relief and allowing two runs on three hits with one walk, two hit batters and four strikeouts. He was optioned to OKC the following day when Tanner Scott was activated off the Injured List...Sauer last pitched for the Comets Aug. 16 against Albuquerque, allowing five runs on six hits, including two home runs, with three walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts...Sauer ranks second among Comets pitchers with 73 strikeouts this season and third with 76.0 IP...He has made a total of 10 appearances (one start) with the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 6.37 ERA...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Redbirds: 2025: 0-1 2024: N/A All-time: 183-169 At OKC: 100-75

The Comets and Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, meet for an interleague series as the teams play for the first time since 2019. This also marks OKC's first games against an International League opponent since the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game against Norfolk (7-6 loss in Las Vegas)...Long-time PCL foe Memphis now competes in the International League, having moved to the Triple-A East in 2021 when MLB took over Minor League Baseball before the 20-team league returned to its original IL name in 2022...The teams entered this week having played 351 games against one another since 1998 - tied with Nashville for the most games an Oklahoma City has played against an opponent during the Bricktown era...Oklahoma City won the most recent season series against the Redbirds, 9-7, in 2019. In that 2019 series, Connor Joe led OKC with 18 hits and 18 runs, while Zach Reks racked up 17 RBI and Edwin Ríos hit seven homers...Memphis' Bryan Torres paces the IL with a .427 OBP and ranks among league leaders in AVG (.308, 6th) and walks (62, T-8th), while César Prieto's 117 hits rank fifth in the IL, including 29 doubles (T-4th).

Summer Seesaw: OKC is 28-24 during the second half, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before going 5-7 over the last 12 games...OKC still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 74-53, but Las Vegas is now just one game behind the Comets, who are 12-16 over the last 28 games and 10-12 in the month of August...The Comets are 1-3 over the last four games and 2-4 over the last six games. OKC has not won each of the last four series, going 0-1-3 during that time.

Home Repairs Needed: With last night's loss, the Comets are 5-12 in their last 17 home games. They are 33-31 overall at home this season, but are 9-13 during the second half for the second-fewest home wins by a PCL team (Reno, 6-22)...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-4 in series overall this season and the Comets own a -14 run differential at home despite being two games above .500...The team's .259 AVG, 356 runs and 542 hits at home are each fourth-lowest in the league and their 59 home runs in Bricktown are second-fewest by a PCL team at home...However, on the road this season, the Comets are a league-best 41-22 and have reached the 40-win mark on the road for the third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015). Additionally, the Comets have yet to lose any of their 12 road series this year (9-0-3). The Comets bat at a league-leading .301 clip in road games, while their 99 home runs, 469 runs (7.4 RPG) and 696 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +123 run differential in road games.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz reached base four times and finished with a game-high three hits Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a triple, walk, RBI and run scored...He has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comet and the longest for OKC since Andre Lipcius' 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024. The streak is also tied for the fourth-longest active on-base streak in the PCL...Over his 16 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 24-for-63 (.381) with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 21 runs, 18 walks and 13 stolen bases...He leads the PCL with 52 stolen bases this season, including 51 with OKC and is the third OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to steal at least 50 bases in a season. He surpassed Esteban Germán (50, 2010) for the second-most steals in a single season and the team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007...Since Aug. 8, Ruiz leads the PCL in walks, steals and runs. He ranks second with a .524 OBP and tied for second in hits.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier singled, walked and scored a run last night and has hit safely in each of the last five games, going 10-for-18 with five walks and seven RBI. Going back to Aug. 22, Gauthier has reached base in nine of his last 11 plate appearances, collecting six hits and three walks...Since Aug. 5 (17 G), Gauthier is slashing .373/.556/.490 with 19 hits and 21 walks against eight strikeouts. During that time, he leads the PCL in both walks and OBP.

Rehab Clinic: Pitcher Roki Sasaki continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday and made his third start with the Comets, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on five hits with two walks with four strikeouts. He faced 17 batters, throwing 75 pitches (47 strikes)...Hyeseong Kim continued his rehab assignment last night as well, going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and playing seven innings at shortstop. He has hit safely in each game of his rehab assignment, going 6-for-19 over five games.

Missing Out: The Comets went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night - with eight strikeouts - for the team's most at-bats with runners in scoring position without a hit during a nine-inning game since going 0-for-12 May 6, 2023 in El Paso. The Comets went 0-for-11 with RISP earlier this season at Round Rock April 11, but that game extended to 11 innings...In the previous six-game series in Tacoma, the Comets batted .313 (25x80) with RISP...OKC left 12 runners on base last night and drew eight walks, yet converted just one of those into a run...The two runs were team's lowest total in the last 20 games, having averaged 7.3 runs per game between Aug. 3-24.

Around the Horn: With last night's loss, the Comets are now 26-3 over the last 29 games when allowing four runs or less. However, all three of those defeats have occurred within the last 10 home games (also Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 vs. Salt Lake)...CJ Alexander was limited to a walk last night, but his 32 hits through 21 games in August, including 16 extra-base hits, pace the PCL this month...Kody Hoese has hit safely in seven straight games (9x29) and in 16 of his last 17 games with a plate appearance (20x65), posting nine RBI over his last four games with an at-bat...The Comets have stolen 174 bases this season to set a new record during the Bricktown era (since 1998), but have not stolen a base in back-to-back games...Ryan Ward the Minors with 113 RBI, 147 hits, 66 extra-base hits, 280 total bases, while he is tied for second with 101 runs scored and third with 31 homers and a .966 OPS...Luken Baker has hit safely in 12 of his first 13 games with OKC, going 18-for-50 (.360) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI.







