OKC Comets Game Notes - September 3, 2025

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (30-28/76-57)

at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (26-29/65-65)

Game #134 of 150/Second Half #59 of 75/Road #65 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (5-4, 5.13) vs. SUG-RHP Jose Fleury (0-1, 9.38)

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Sugar Land Space Cowboys meet for the second time in their series at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The Comets look to even the series after losing Tuesday's series opener to fall to 1-2 in the last three games and 2-5 in their last seven games...The Comets have 17 games remaining in the 2025 season

Last Game: The OKC Comets surrendered four runs with two outs in the first inning and did not record a hit until the seventh inning as they dropped the series opener, 5-1, against the Space Cowboys Tuesday evening at Constellation Field. Sugar Land opened the scoring in the first inning with a pair of two-out, two-run home runs by Zach Cole and Jon Singleton to take an early 4-0 lead. Sugar Land starting pitcher Miguel Ullola held the Comets without a hit through six innings, but Luken Baker broke up the no-hit bid with a double with one out in the seventh inning. The Comets subsequently scored their first run of the game on a fielder's choice by Noah Miller later in the inning to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Space Cowboys answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to regain a four-run lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (5-4) makes his team-leading 17th start of the season...He most recently pitched Aug. 27 for the Comets against Memphis, allowing five runs on nine hits, including a home run, with two walks and four strikeouts over 4.2 IP. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-6 home loss...Over his last five starts with OKC he is 1-2 with a 7.99 ERA (21 ER/23.2 IP). Opponents have tallied 37 hits while batting .374 and Sauer has logged a 1.99 WHIP...Overall this season, he ranks second among Comets pitchers with 77 strikeouts and third with 80.2 IP...He has made a total of 10 appearances (one start) with the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 6.37 ERA and was last optioned to OKC Aug. 22...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-6 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-44 At SUG: 27-22

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the third and final time this season and second at Constellation Field...The teams last met July 8-13 in Oklahoma City. The Comets won the first two games before closing the series with four straight losses for OKC's longest losing streak of the season. It was also the first time since switching to the six-game series format in 2021 that OKC won the first two games of a series only to lose the next four...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...Through the first nine meetings this season, the Space Cowboys edged the Comets in runs (43-40), hits (71-67), and home runs (10-7). Ryan Ward entered this series with 13 hits in nine games against Sugar Land this season, along with eight RBI...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, going 93-56 overall last season. Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15. However, in the final series between the teams Sept. 3-8, 2024, OKC scored 10 total runs...Sugar Land is now 15-6 over the last 21 meetings between the teams and has won five straight games against the Comets.

Summer Seesaw: The Comets are 2-5 in the last seven games, 3-7 in the last 10 games and 4-8 in the last 12 games. OKC is 30-28 during the second half and the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, they won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. OKC then won four straight before losing three of the next four, winning three of the next four, and now losing seven of the last 10...The Comets pace the PCL with a 76-57 overall record, but after tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 13-19 since.

Inoffensive Remarks: Oklahoma City was held to two hits Tuesday, matching the team's season-low mark from July 8 at home, also against Sugar Land. The Comets were limited to one run or less for the fifth time this season and for the first time since July 30 against Salt Lake...Over the last four games, the Comets have totaled just 20 hits, batting .165 (20x121). The 20 hits make for the team's lowest four-game hit total since Sept. 5-8, 2024 when OKC also had 20 hits over four games...They have scored only seven runs over the last three games for the team's lowest three-game total since July 27-30 (5 R)...Across the last seven games, the Comets are batting .212 overall (47x212) with two home runs, 13 extra-base hits and 71 strikeouts. They have scored three or fewer runs in four of the seven games. Over the previous 19 games, the Comets scored as few as three runs just once...The Comets have hit just two homers in the last seven games and three homers in the last nine games.

Road Maps: Although they have lost three of the last four road games as well as four of the last six road games, Comets are still a league-best 41-23 on the road and have reached the 40-win mark on the road for a third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015)...Oklahoma City is undefeated in road series in 2025, going 9-0-3 through its first 12 road series of 2025 with two remaining. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 15 straight road series (12-0-3) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...The Comets bat at a league-leading .298 clip in road games, while their 99 home runs, 470 runs (7.3 RPG) and 698 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +119 run differential in road games. However, yesterday marked just the second time in the last 13 road games as well as the third time in the last 24 road games to be held under five runs.

Shake 'N' Bake: Luken Baker extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the seventh inning Tuesday. He reached base three times last night, going 1-for-2 with two walks. Baker is 10-for-34 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and 10 walks during the hit streak. He has also hit safely in 17 of his first 18 games with the Comets since joining the team in early August, batting .348 (23x66) with 12 RBI and 15 walks...Baker's hitting streak is tied for the third-longest by a Comets player this season and the last OKC player to hit safely in more than 10 games this season was Ryan Ward, who hit safely in season-high 17 consecutive games July 6-29.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier recorded one of the Comets' two hits Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .444 (16x36) with nine walks and nine RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 13 games, during which he has a .528 on-base percentage...Since Aug. 5 (23 G), Gauthier paces the PCL with a .532 OBP and 25 walks...He leads the Comets with 78 walks this season (2nd in PCL).

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz recorded a walk in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 30 games - the longest by an OKC player since Hunter Feduccia reached base in 30 straight games June 6-Aug. 3, 2024, the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and tied for the fourth-longest in the league this season...The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Michael Busch, who reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023...Ruiz leads the PCL with 54 stolen bases this season, including 53 with OKC - the second-most steals in a single season for an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

Rehab Clinic: Three players appeared with the Comets last night as part of Major League Rehab Assignments...Roki Sasaki made the fourth start of his rehab assignment, pitching five innings and allowing four runs and three hits, including two home runs, with two walks and two strikeouts. After giving up four runs in the first inning, Sasaki retired 12 of his final 14 batters faced, including each of the final seven...Tommy Edman opened a rehab assignment as the designated hitter, going 0-for-3 with a walk...Reliever Kyle Hurt made his first appearance and pitched the seventh inning, allowing one run, one hit, and one walk while throwing 17 pitches (eight strikes).

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward leads the Minors with 114 RBI, 66 extra-base hits, 282 total bases, while ranking third in hits (149) and home runs (31) and fourth in runs (103)...The Comets have turned 11 double plays in the last five games - most in Triple-A since Aug. 28. They have turned at least two double plays in four straight games (10 total).







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.