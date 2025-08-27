Chihuahuas Fall 13-10 in 10 Innings Tuesday

Published on August 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-10 in 10 innings Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League. It was the Chihuahuas' third trip to extra innings in their last seven games.

Trailing 5-0, El Paso scored nine runs on nine hits in a 14-batter bottom of the third to come back and take the lead. It was the most hits in an inning for El Paso this year. Yonathan Perlaza, Rodolfo Duran and Tim Locastro all homered in the rally for the Chihuahuas. Duran and Locastro's homers were the first set of back-to-back home runs for El Paso since Nate Mondou and Luis Campusano on August 19 at Sacramento.

The Chihuahuas dropped to 3-8 in extra-inning games, while Tacoma advanced to 3-6. Tacoma is now in first place, 1.5 games ahead of the second place Chihuahuas in the Pacific Coast League second half standings. At four hours and three minutes, Tuesday's game was El Paso's longest of the season.

Team Records: Tacoma (71-56, 33-19), El Paso (69-57, 31-20)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma TBA vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (6-4, 5.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.