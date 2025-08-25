Chihuahuas Set Multiple Season Highs in Sunday Win

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit a season-high six home runs in their 16-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park Sunday afternoon. El Paso's 16 runs were also a season high.

Second baseman Clay Dungan led off the top of the first inning with a home run, which was the second time in the series the Chihuahuas led off a game with a homer, after Tyler Wade did so in the first game. Dungan also homered in the seventh inning for his fourth career multi-homer game. First baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a two-run home run. It was Mondou's fourth home run in the last seven games after hitting two in his first 100 games this season. Mondou's bases loaded single made him 8-for-16 with 16 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

Left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks and hit four home runs in 12 games at Sutter Health Park this season. While Sacramento won four of the six games, the Chihuahuas outscored the River Cats by 18 runs in the series. El Paso and Sacramento split their 18 games this season. The Chihuahuas went 8-4 against Reno and Sacramento on their longest road trip of the season.

Team Records: El Paso (69-56, 31-19), Sacramento (66-60, 30-21)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







