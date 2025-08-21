Chihuahuas Hit Two Homers in 9-8 Loss Wednesday

Published on August 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento right fielder Wade Meckler made a sliding play with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to leave the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position Wednesday in the River Cats' 9-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The River Cats have won the first two games of the series, both by one run.

El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano had an RBI single and a walk Wednesday and has reached base multiple times in six of his seven games on the road trip. First baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and has homered in three consecutive games after hitting two home runs in his first 100 games played this season. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and has three home runs and nine RBIs in his seven games played this road trip.

El Paso leadoff hitter Tyler Wade reached base four times Wednesday on three singles and a walk. The Chihuahuas led 7-5 at the seventh inning stretch before four late runs by the River Cats. Sacramento has won 13 of its last 14 home games.

Team Records: El Paso (67-54, 29-17), Sacramento (64-58, 28-19)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (6-4, 5.83) vs. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (1-8, 5.01). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







