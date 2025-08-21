Comets Rallies Fall Short

The Oklahoma City Comets tied the game in the eighth and ninth innings, but it was the Tacoma Rainiers who rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Comets, 7-6, Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (26-21/72-50) trailed, 4-3 in the eighth inning before Austin Gauthier evened the score with a RBI single. Tacoma's Harry Ford put his team back in front at 5-4 with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning. Again, the Comets tied the game in the ninth inning. After Ryan Ward doubled, he advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luken Baker. The game went to extra innings at 5-5, and the Comets took their first lead on a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller. After a walk, a double steal and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Tacoma, Victor Labrada won the game with a two-run single. The Rainiers (30-17/68-54) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before back-to-back doubles by Esteury Ruiz and Kiké Hernandez tied the game in the third inning. Tacoma led, 3-1, after five innings before a RBI single by Gauthier in the sixth inning cut the lead to 3-2. After the Rainiers extended their lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning, Ward ripped a RBI single to pull OKC back within one run.

Of Note: -Wednesday was the 36th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for Oklahoma City (20-16), and the Comets dropped to 6-5 in extra innings. It was the 11th time the Comets tied a game when trailing in their final at-bat, but it was also the 11th time an opponent tied or won a game when trailing in their final at-bat as well.

-Of the Comets' 20 road losses this year, 10 have now been in walk-off fashion, including three of the last four.

-Ten of the last 17 games have been decided by one or two runs, with OKC going 4-6 in those close games.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs and two stolen bases. Over his 11 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 15-for-41 (.366) with three home runs, one triple, three doubles, 10 RBI, 15 runs, 16 walks and 11 stolen bases...He has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games with OKC.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored. He collected his Minor League-leading 112th RBI on a single in the seventh inning. Over the last six games, Ward is 12-for-25 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles, including a game-tying single in the eighth inning. He is 4-for-8 to start the current series.

-Kiké Hernández played in his first game of his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and stolen base as the designated hitter.

-Starting pitcher Roki Sasaki made the second start of his Major League Rehab Assignment. Over 3.1 innings, Sasaki allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits - all singles. He notched three walks against two strikeouts and threw 60 pitches (39 strikes). Sasaki faced a total of 16 batters.

-Reliever Michael Kopech continued his rehab assignment with a scoreless sixth inning. Although he allowed a double and two walks, he escaped a bases-loaded jam and finished the inning with a strikeout. Kopech threw 25 pitches (11 strikes).

Next Up: The Comets look to rebound at 9:05 p.m. CT Thursday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







