Kieboom Delivers Walk-Off Magic, Bees Top Aces 4-3

Published on August 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees walked off the Reno Aces in game two on Wednesday night as Carter Kieboom delivered the game-winning RBI double to sink the Reno Aces 4-3 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Salt Lake Bees 4, Reno Aces 3

WP: Brady Choban (1 - 0)

LP: Kyle Nelson (0 - 2)

Game Summary

Both offenses started quietly, as Reno stranded a two-out single in the second and a two-out double in the third, while Salt Lake went hitless through the first three innings and struck out four times, including Kohl Drake striking out the side in the second.

Reno struck first in the fourth inning when catcher Gabriel Moreno led off the inning by launching a solo home run to right-center on the second pitch he saw. Moments later, Tristin English doubled and scored on an Andy Weber RBI single, putting the Aces up 2-0.

Salt Lake quickly responded with their first baserunner of the game as Nelson Rada reached on an error, swiped both second and third, and came home on Carter Kieboom's single to cut the deficit down to one on the Bees first hit of the night.

In the fifth, Reno extended the lead to 3-1 on the Aces second homer of the game coming from Jordan Lawlar on a solo shot to left, but Salt Lake again answered as Chad Stevens doubled and scored on an RBI knock from Rada.

The Bees drew even in the sixth inning, scoring for the third consecutive frame loading the bases with no outs. After a force play at the plate, Stevens worked a walk to bring home Brandon Drury, tying the game 3-3. Reno's bullpen escaped further damage, setting up a battle of relievers down the stretch.

Salt Lake threatened again in the eighth but stranded the bases loaded. Meanwhile, the Bees' bullpen held Reno scoreless over the final four innings, highlighted by a pair of inning-ending double plays.

Rada's speed set the stage in the ninth. After striking out but reaching first on a wild pitch, he advanced to second on another errant pitch. With one out, Kieboom delivered in the clutch lining a double into the left-center gap, bringing Rada around to score the winning run to walk it off for Salt Lake giving the Bees a 4-3 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.

Game Notes

Salt Lake took a 2-0 series lead with its second consecutive one run victory holding Reno to three runs to give Salt Lake a 30-4 record when holding opponents to three runs or less.

Carter Kieboom's walk-off double was the Bees third walk-off win of the season as the 4-3 victory improved Salt Lake to 10-13 in one-run games and 2-3 when heading into the ninth inning with the score tied.

Brett Kerry gave the Bees their 26th quality start of the year, tying for the most in the Pacific Coast League with Sacramento. Salt Lake pitchers have recorded just six or more strikeouts in just seven of their 26 quality starts.

Carter Kieboom was the hero for Salt Lake as he drove in Nelson Rada with a walk-off double to help the Bees beat Reno 4-3. Kieboom went 3-for-5 posting his first three-hit game since July 6 and ninth overall on the year which leads all Bees hitters in 2025. Kieboom's two doubles marked his first time this season having a pair in the same game and the first time he has posted a multi-double performance since June 15, 2024 with Rochester. In 12 games against Reno, Kieboom is batting .412 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

Chad Stevens went 1-for-2 with a run scored, hitting safely for the seventh time in his last eight games. Stevens ground-rule double in the fifth inning was his 18th of the year giving him his 110th hit of the season. Stevens is one of four players in the PCL to record at least 110 hits, 17 home runs and 60 RBI this season.

Nelson Rada continued his hot start since being called up to Salt Lake as he went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs in the win. Rada stole two bases for the third time this season giving him 11 total on the year since making his debut on August 3 which leads the league during that span. The 19-year-old Rada is batting .352 and now has 19 hits and eight RBIs in 15 games with the Bees.

Brett Kerry collected his third quality start of the season, finishing the game with 6.0 innings pitched and surrendering three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two. In his last three starts, Kerry is 1-1 and holds a 3.38 ERA with 16 strikeouts while allowing 20 hits and just one walk.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to win its third straight as the Bees face Reno for game three as Jack Kochanowicz (0-2, 3.00) is scheduled to make his third start for the Bees with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







