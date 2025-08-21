Isotopes Fall to Aviators, 9-3

Albuquerque, NM - Las Vegas starter Kade Morris worked 6.1 innings of three-run ball, while the Aviators scored five times in the fourth en route to a 9-3 victory over Albuquerque on Wednesday at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Blaine Crim brought in a run courtesy of a sixth-inning double. It was just his third extra-base hit in 41 at-bats for Albuquerque, and first two-bagger since his Isotopes debut on Aug. 5 vs. Round Rock. Crim has reached base in 13 of his last 28 plate appearances, spanning six games.

- Sean Bouchard was 0-for-4, bringing an end to his 22-game on-base streak which dated back to June 28 at Las Vegas. He slashed just .208/.351/.364 with 16 hits and 15 walks during the stretch, which was tied for the fourth-longest by an Isotope this season.

- Drew Romo tied his season-high with three hits (also: July 1 vs. El Paso, Aug. 16 at Oklahoma City). Romo is 10-for-21 over his last six games, raising his season average from .247 to .272.

- Owen Miller was 2-for-4, his third multi-hit game over his last four starts after batting .181 in his prior 21 contests. Miller is 8-for-16 with two doubles, a homer, and seven RBI in the span dating back to Saturday.

- Sam Hilliard produced two knocks, his ninth multi-hit effort since July 27 (17 total games in span). He is slashing .351/.418/.727 with nine doubles, four triples, four homers, 16 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Hilliard has three consecutive multi-hit games for the second time in 2025 (also: July 27-30 against Salt Lake and Sacramento).

- Sterlin Thompson extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a single. He has compiled a .422/.544/.711 slashline with two doubles, a triple, three homers and 10 RBI in the span. Additionally, Thompson has at least one RBI in nine of 14 games in August.

- Morris turned in the 18th quality start of the season by an opposing hurler, and his second (also: June 25 at Las Vegas). The last pitcher to accomplish the feat was Michael Plassmeyer for Round Rock on Aug. 6, in the first game of a doubleheader.

- The Aviators five-run fourth inning marked the 27th time Albuquerque allowed at least five tallies in a frame this season (last: Aug. 17 at OKC, five in the fourth).

- Albuquerque has not won back-to-back games against Las Vegas within the same season since July 26-27, 2022, when they took the first two contests of a series in the Duke City.

- In 2025, the Isotopes are 2-10 in Game 2 after winning the series opener (only victories: April 23 at Reno, July 2 vs. El Paso).

- The Isotopes were held to two or fewer extra-base hits for the 39th time this year (last: Aug. 17 at Oklahoma City, two).

- Las Vegas has compiled at least seven extra-base hits in eight of their last 15 contests against Albuquerque, dating back to Aug. 4, 2024.

- Nick Martini was the 19th player to tally at least two doubles in a game versus the Isotopes this season (last: Cody Freeman, Aug. 10 vs. Round Rock - two).

- Nine of Albuquerque's last 14 games scheduled for nine innings have lasted a minimum of three hours. On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators play game three of the series tomorrow, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm MT. Right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock is scheduled to start for Albuquerque, opposed by Las Vegas right-hander Mason Barnett.







