Miller's Grand Slam Lifts Isotopes to 9-3 Win over Las Vegas

Published on August 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes leading, 3-1, entering the top of the seventh, the Aviators tied the game with a two-out double. In the home of the frame, however, Sam Hilliard scored on a wild pitch before Owen Miller put the game out of reach with a grand slam to send Albuquerque to a 9-3 win Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won four of their last six contests. The Triumph also ends a five-game skid against Las Vegas.

-The six-run margin of victory is the largest over the Aviators since a 19-6 triumph in Albuquerque on August 2, 2023.

-Owen Miller belted a grand slam in the seventh, the fifth on the year for the Isotopes and third at home (last: June 10 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque belted four homers on the night, the most since swatting five on July 29 vs. Sacramento.

-The Isotopes swiped two bags and have 11 stolen bases over their last three games with one caught stealing.

-Albuquerque pitching permitted only five hits on the night, the fewest in a contest since July 24 at Salt Lake, also five. On the year, the club has surrendered five or fewer hits 14 times compared to just five times in 2024.

-German Marquez made his first rehab start for the Isotopes, tossing 3.0 innings of one-run ball on two hits and one homer with three punchouts. He threw 48 pitches, 32 strikes.

-Connor Van Scoyoc was credited with the win, his eighth of the season, after tossing 2.0 frames and allowing two runs with two punchouts. He's tied for the second-most wins (8) by an Isotopes pitcher without a start since 2005, MLB Database (also: Austin House, 2017). He's one shy of tying the club record held by Hyang-Nam Choi set in 2009.

-Sean Bouchard went 1-for-5 with his eighth homer of the year and two RBI, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Slashing .208/.351/.364 with three doubles, three homers, 12 RBI and 15 walks.

-Sam Hilliard went 3-for-5 with his 13th homer of the year, a double and an RBI. Was his fourth game in 2025 with three-plus hits (last: May 23 at Reno, four). His second-straight game with a homer and a double and fourth on the year a homer and another extra-base hit. Has an extra-base hit in four-straight contests (three doubles, one triple and two homers. Has a homer in back-to-back games for the second time this year (other: August 1-2).

-Owen Miller went 3-for-4 with his seventh homer of the year, the first grand slam of his career, a double and four RBI. Was his sixth game of the season with three-plus hits (last: August 16 at Oklahoma City, three). Tied a career-high with four RBI (fourth time) and his first four RBI game since June 3, 2022, at Cleveland.

-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 with his eighth homer of the year and one RBI. Has three multi-hit games in his last five contests and seven in 13 games played in August. Two of his eight homers have come in his last seven games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Gabriel Hughes while Kade Morris is expected to start for Las Vegas.







