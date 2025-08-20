Bees Rally in Eighth to Defeat Aces, 6-5

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees came back in wild fashion on Tuesday night with four runs in the eighth inning to clinch a 6-5 victory over the Reno Aces in game one of the series.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Reno Aces 5

WP: Sam Bachman (1 - 1)

LP: Brandyn Garcia (1 - 1)

SV: Victor González (4)

Game Summary

The Bees fell behind early as Reno broke through in the second inning when A.J. Vukovich lined a two-out RBI single to bring home Matt Mervis after leading off the inning with a double.

Salt Lake responded in the fourth when Ben Gamel singled to left to open the inning, followed by Denzer Guzman's double down the left-field line. The rally nearly produced the tying run, but Gamel was cut down at the plate. One batter later, Cavan Biggio delivered instead, launching a two-run homer to right that put the Bees in front, 2-1.

The Aces answered quickly, regaining control in the fifth on back-to-back home runs from Gabriel Moreno and Mervis. Vukovich added another long ball in the sixth to stretch Reno's advantage to 4-2.

Salt Lake's offense came alive in the bottom of the eighth. After loading the bases on three walks, Chad Stevens beat out an infield single to pull the Bees within one. Catcher Zach Humphreys followed with a sharp grounder to short that turned into a three-run play after a chaotic sequence that was started with a throwing error, pushing Salt Lake in front 6-4.

Reno made one last push in the ninth as with back-to-back one out singles as Tristin English provided a sacrifice fly to score Jordan Lawler, but Victor González induced a groundout to seal the one-run victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake snapped a three-game losing streak with the 6-5 win moving to 9-13 in one run games.

The Bees notched just their third win of the season when trailing after seven innings (3-62), snapping a three-game stretch of scoring only two runs in each contest. Despite being limited to single-digit hits for the fifth straight contest, Salt Lake improved to 17-53 when recording fewer hits than its opponent.

Dakota Hudson worked six innings for the third time in his last four outings, coming just three outs shy of a quality start before surrendering a fourth run in the sixth. He finished his day with four runs allowed on nine hits while striking out four, marking his third straight no-decision.

Chad Stevens turned in his team-leading 30th multi-hit game of the year, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. His 30 multi-hit efforts tie Reno's Jorge Barrosa for ninth-most in the league, while his 109 total hits rank 10th in the PCL. Stevens is also one of just four players in the league to reach at least 105 hits, 17 home runs, and a .290 batting average, joining Ryan Ward, Cody Freeman, and Tyler Locklear.

Zach Humphreys went 1-for-3 with an RBI, extending his hitting streak to a Triple-A career-high seven games and surpassing his previous mark of six set from July 25-August 4, 2024.

Cavan Biggio belted his first home run in a Salt Lake uniform and fifth total of the 2025 campaign after hitting four with Omaha. Biggio collected his first multi-RBI performance with the Bees and his seventh overall on the season in 49 total games.

Denzer Guzman broke out of an 0-for-15 skid going 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Guzman has tallied an RBI in back-to-back games and added his fourth double with Salt Lake and first since August 8.

Sam Bachman picked up his first win of the 2025 season and just the second of his Triple-A career, with his previous victory coming on August 15, 2024, against Sacramento. The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to nine straight outings and logged his 10th appearance without an earned run, yielding only one hit in the eighth inning. Over his last 10 games, Bachman has worked 11.0 innings with a 0.00 ERA, allowing five hits while striking out 14.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Reno will gear up for game two on Wednesday evening as Brett Kerry (5-8, 8.53) and Kohl Drake (2-3, 8.10 ERA) take the mound for a 7:05 p.m. MST first pitch at The Ballpark at America First Square.







