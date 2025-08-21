Round Rock Battles to Beat St. Paul, 7-5

Published on August 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Home Runs from Foscue, Helman Help E-Train Surge Past Saints

GAME 120 | AWAY GAME 60 | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - CHS Field R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (59-61 | 25-20) 7 7 0

ST. PAUL SAINTS (55-65 | 22-25) 5 4 3

WP: RHP Aidan Anderson (5-0, 4.32) FIRST PITCH: 7:08 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 6,707

LP: RHP Travis Adams (3-3, 3.74) GAME TIME: 3:22

SV: RHP Craig Kimbrel (5) TEMPERATURE: 78 degrees, Clear

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Jhonny Pereda 2 4 1 1 3-1 387 feet/92.2 MPH

Justin Foscue 14 7 0 2 0-0 383 feet/97.9 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

Michael Helman 8 8 1 1 1-0 380 feet/96.7 MPH Visitor's Bullpen (Left Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock 3B Alan Trejo and DH Trevor Hauver both drew walks to start the top of the second. SS Richie Martin drove a single into left and Trejo came around to score. Later in the inning, LF Kellen Strahm reached on a fielder's choice and Hauver scored to give the Express a 2-0 advantage.

The E-Train doubled their lead in the fourth as 2B Alex De Goti belted a double off the wall in right, sending two home.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Saints got on the board with a two-run homer from C Jhonny Pereda. St. Paul trailed 4-2 after four complete.

St. Paul grabbed the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. RF Carson McCusker grounded out with the bases loaded and SS Peyton Eeles came home on the play. 1B Aaron Sabato drove a run in with his single to right then CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. scored on a wild pitch to give the Saints a 5-4 edge.

Round Rock 1B Justin Foscue tied the game with a solo homer in the top of the seventh. His 14th round-tripper of the season made it 5-5.

In the top of the eighth, CF Michael Helman broke the tie with his second home run of the series. Helman's two-run homer gave the E-Train a 7-5 lead. The Express held the Saints hitless in the final four frames taking game two, 7-5, and tying the series at one game apiece.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HELMAN BACK IN ST. PAUL: Express CF Michael Helman made his return to St. Paul after appearing in 195 games for the previous three years with the Saints. In the first two games of the series, Helman is 2-for-10 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a strikeout.

RICHIE'S RAKING: SS Richie Martin tallied Round Rock's only multi-hit game on Wednesday going 2-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Martin is now slashing .301/.400/.432 with four doubles, five triples, three home runs, 20 RBI, 34 runs scored and 17 stolen bases this season.

ANDERSON: RHP Aidan Anderson earned his fifth win of the year tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Anderson struck out the side in order without allowing a hit or a walk. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA (2 ER/7.1 IP) in six outings this month.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, August 20 at St. Paul FIRST PITCH: 7:07 p.m. CT BALLPARK: CHS Field







