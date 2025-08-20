Quartet of Homers Powers Comets

The Oklahoma City Comets hit four home runs, including two by Ryan Ward, and tallied 19 hits during a 12-8 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium. Ward gave the Comets (26-20/72-49) a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a RBI single, and Kody Hoese hit a two-run double in the second inning to make it 3-0. Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Rainiers (29-17/68-53), but Noah Miller answered with a solo shot in the fourth inning for OKC. The Comets led, 5-4, after five innings when Ward mashed a two-run homer to left field. OKC then scored three runs in the seventh inning with a RBI double by Miller and RBI singles by Esteury Ruiz and CJ Alexander, stretching the lead to 10-4. It became an 11-4 lead when Austin Gauthier homered in the eighth inning, The Rainiers rallied for three runs in the eighth inning before Ward hit his second homer of the night in the ninth inning to make it 12-7. Tacoma scored once in the bottom of the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Of Note: -The Comets won for the third time in four games overall and notched a fourth straight road win. The team improved to a league-best 39-19 on the road this season.

-OKC scored in eight of nine innings Tuesday, including each of the last six innings. The Comets tallied 19 hits - tied for the second most in a game this season and one off the team's season high, set May 31 at Las Vegas...Seven players finished with multi-hit games and four finished with two or more RBI.

-The Comets hit four or more homers for the eighth time this season and have now hit seven homers in their last two games.

-Ryan Ward went 4-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI, marking his third multi-homer game of the season. Ward also collected third game of the season with four or more hits and fifth game of the season with four or more RBI...With a RBI single in the first inning, Ward set the OKC record during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) for most RBI in a single season, breaking a tie with Jason Martin (107; 2022). Ward now leads the Minors with both 31 homers and 111 RBI...He has hit three home runs in the last two games.

-Noah Miller became the sixth Comet this season with three extra-base hits in a game, as he went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and a season-high three runs.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and now has five RBI across his last two games...Hoese has hit safely in five straight games and has eight RBI over his last six games.

-Luken Baker collected a third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. Over the last three games, he is 7-for-12...Baker has hit safely in each of his first seven games with OKC, going 13-for-28 (.464) with four extra-base hits and four RBI.

-Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers relievers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott each threw a scoreless inning. Yates covered the sixth inning, retiring three of four batters, with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 21 pitches (13 strikes). Scott followed in the seventh inning and also retired three of four batters, with one walk and two strikeouts. He threw 16 pitches (10 strikes).

-CJ Alexander picked up a RBI single and has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-28 with five extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs scored.

Next Up: The Comets look to stay hot at the plate in Tacoma at 9:05 p.m. CT Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







