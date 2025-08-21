Moreno & Lawlar Leave the Yard in Game 2 at Salt Lake

Published on August 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Reno Aces (14-34, 51-72) suffered a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Salt Lake Bees (22-25, 51-70), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Gabriel Moreno continued to impress on his rehab assignment, launching his second home run in as many nights with a solo shot in the fourth inning to put Reno on the board. The D-backs catcher has been sharp in six games with the Aces, going 8-for-20 (.400) with three doubles, two home runs, and four RBI.

Jordan Lawlar also left the yard, blasting his first homer since returning from the injured list with a solo shot in the fifth. Arizona's top prospect has been a key contributor this season, slashing .316/.404/.586 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs, and 47 RBI in 58 games.

Starter Kohl Drake was solid on the mound, striking out seven while allowing just one unearned run across four innings of work.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Bees, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Gabriel Moreno: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.