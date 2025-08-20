Ullola's Longest Outing of the Year Not Enough in Wednesday Afternoon Loss

DES MOINES, IA - Although RHP Miguel Ullola tied a career-high with 6.0 scoreless innings, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-25, 58-61) were shut out by the Iowa Cubs (20-27, 59-62) as Sugar Land fell 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. Wednesday is the sixth time Sugar Land has been shut out this season and the first time since June 19 against the Las Vegas Aviators in game one of a doubleheader. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Ullola induced three-consecutive groundouts in the first to toss a 1-2-3 frame and went six up, six down by firing a clean bottom of the second. In the third, Ullola stranded a runner in scoring position with one out with a strikeout and a groundout.

Sugar Land threatened in the top of the fourth as Logan Davidson and Shay Whitcomb reached with two outs, but an inning-ending punchout left them on base. Iowa also put two men on in the bottom of the fourth, but Ullola retired three-straight batters to send the game scoreless into the fifth.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the top of the fifth as Collin Price singled and Kenedy Corona and Edwin Díaz walked, but Sugar Land could not break the deadlock.

After hurling a perfect home half of the fifth, Ullola worked around a lead-off double in the sixth to spin his sixth-straight scoreless frame. Ullola went a season-high 6.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

RHP Jayden Murray entered in the seventh and kept the game tied at zero with a scoreless frame, helped by Price throwing out Parker Chavers trying to steal second to end the inning.

Iowa opened the game up with five runs on five hits in the eighth as the Space Cowboys trailed 5-0 heading into the ninth. Although Sugar Land loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, the Space Cowboys could not bring a run in and Sugar Land was shut out, 5-0 on Wednesday.

NOTABLE:

- Miguel Ullola went a season-high 6.0 shutout innings on Wednesday with two hits, a walk and five strikeouts. Ullola broke his previous season-high 5.1 innings during his outing and went 6.0 innings for the first time since July 24, 2024 with Double-A Corpus Christi. Wednesday is the fourth outing of the season that Ullola has gone 5.0 innings or more without allowing a run. Ullola walked only one batter for the first time since May 8 against the Salt Lake Bees.

- With a 2-for-4 day on Wednesday, Collin Price has picked up a hit in nine of his last 11 games with four doubles, three RBI, two walks and three runs scored.

- Logan Davidson went 2-for-4 on Wednesday extending his on-base streak to 12 games, with four doubles, three homers, six RBI, six walks and seven runs scored.

- Jayden Murray has only allowed one earned run in his last eight appearances after registering a scoreless seventh on Wednesday. Since July 3, Murray holds a 2.04 ERA across 14 games and 17.2 innings pitched with only four earned runs and 21 strikeouts.

Sugar Land takes on Iowa in game three of their six-game series on Thursday at 6:38 pm CT. RHP Jose Fleury is slated to start for the Space Cowboys against RHP Spencer Turnbull. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







