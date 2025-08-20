Aces Launch Three Home Runs in Game 1 at Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (14-33, 51-71) dropped their 11th straight game in a 6-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (21-25, 50-70), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in Tuesday's series opener at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Reno carried a lead into the eighth inning but surrendered four runs in the bottom half, allowing Salt Lake to rally for the win.

Despite the setback, the Aces flashed plenty of offensive firepower. AJ Vukovich opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second before launching his team-leading 18th home run of the year in the sixth. The outfielder has been on a tear in August, hitting .365 (19-for-52) with three doubles, four homers, and 13 RBI in 13 games.

Gabriel Moreno tied the game in the fifth with his first home run of a rehab assignment from a finger injury. The D-backs catcher has appeared in five games with Reno, going 7-for-17 (.412) with four extra-base hits and three RBI.

Matt Mervis turned in his most impactful performance since joining the Aces, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth. Across 39 games between Reno and Jacksonville (AAA-MIA), the first baseman is slashing .254/.323/.620 with 14 home runs and 31 RBI.

The Aces will look to halt their skid in Wednesday's matchup against Salt Lake, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Gabriel Moreno: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Matt Mervis: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

