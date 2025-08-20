Chihuahuas Six-Game Win Streak Ends Tuesday at Sacramento

Sacramento shortstop Osleivis Basabe hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night to give the River Cats a 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The loss ended the Chihuahuas' six-game winning streak, which tied their season high.

Center fielder Tyler Wade led off the top of the first inning with a home run, his first in his 15 games with the Chihuahuas. It was the first time an El Paso batter led off a first inning with a homer since Clay Dungan on June 15 at Round Rock. Later in the first, Luis Campusano and Nate Mondou hit back-to-back home runs, El Paso's first set of back-to-back homers since Trenton Brooks and Yonathan Perlaza on June 7 against Albuquerque. It was the first time this season El Paso hit three home runs in one inning. Campusano had two hits Tuesday and has a .607 on-base percentage in 28 plate appearances on the road trip.

Kyle Hart, Francis Pena and Manuel Castro all pitched scoreless relief appearances for El Paso. The Chihuahuas dropped to 3-6 in extra-inning games, while Sacramento is 6-1. Sacramento has won 11 of its last 12 home games.

Team Records: El Paso (67-53, 29-16), Sacramento (63-58, 27-19)

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (3-7, 6.23) vs. Sacramento RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-1, 4.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







