Rainiers Fall 12-8 in Series Opener to Oklahoma City

Published on August 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (67-54/29-17) surrendered 12 runs on 19 hits as they fell to the Oklahoma City Comets (72-49/26-20) by a final score of 12-8 on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Oklahoma City manufactured a run in the opening frame. Esteury Ruiz singled on a ground ball up the middle to lead off the game. He then stole second base and advanced up to third on a throwing error by Harry Ford. Rainiers' starter Josh Fleming got CJ Alexander to ground out for the first out, keeping Ruiz at third base. Ryan Ward came up with a ground ball through the hole on the right side to drive in Ruiz and give the Comets a 1-0 lead. After Luken Baker flied out to left field for the second out, Ward was caught stealing to retire the side.

The Comets plated a pair of runs in the second inning with two outs. Ben Rortvedt hit a one-out single, followed by Austin Gauthier lining a single into center field to put runners at first and second base. Noah Miller hit into a fielder's choice, with the Rainiers getting the out at second base and Miller narrowly beating the relay to first. Kody Hoese took advantage with a double off the right-center wall to drive in a pair and give the Comets a 3-0 lead. After Ruiz walked to extend the inning, Alexander lined out to short for the final out of the inning.

The Rainiers got on the board in the bottom of the second after stranding a pair in scoring position in the first inning. Leody Taveras singled to lead off the inning. After Ben Williamson struck out and Miles Mastrobuoni flies out to left field, Leo Rivas hit a two-run home run, his career-high 10th of the season, to trim the deficit to 3-2. Spencer Packard flied out for the final out of the inning.

After a scoreless third inning, the Comets got back on the board in the fourth inning. Rortvedt and Gauthier were retired to start the inning, but Miller connected on a solo home run to left-center field, his second of the year with the Comets, to take the lead to 4-2. Hoese singled with two outs and Ruiz walked, but Fleming was able to strand them as Alexander was called out on strikes for the third out of the inning.

William Fleming took over for Josh Fleming in the fifth inning, working around a bases-loaded jam. The first three batters of the inning reached base as Ward and Baker singled, and Nick Senzel was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Fleming struck out Rortvedt for the first out. Gauthier then hit a line drive back to Fleming that was knocked down, but Fleming stayed with the play to get an out at second base, which allowed Ward to score, putting the Comets up 5-2. Fleming struck out Miller for the final out of the inning.

Tacoma responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Rivas reached for the second time with a leadoff walk. After a Packard strikeout, Samad Taylor lined a single to right field, putting runners at the corners. Rhylan Thomas walked to load the bases for Victor Robles. Robles hit a ground ball to the right side that was deflected by the second baseman Gauthier, allowing Rivas to score. Taylor trailed behind, scoring on the throw to the plate that went wide to make it 5-4. The error also pushed Thomas to third and Robles to second base. Harry Ford walked to load the bases again for Taveras, who was called out on strikes. Williamson grounded out to short for the final out, leaving the bases loaded.

The Comets continued to add on in the sixth inning, again with two outs. Ruiz hit a one-out single, his second hit of the game and fourth time reaching base. He stole second with Alexander at the plate, his second steal of the game. Ward followed with his 30th home run of the season, a two-run blast to pad the lead at 7-4. Baker hit a single to extend the inning, but Domingo Gonzalez took over and struck out Senzel for the final out of the frame.

Three more runs scored for the Comets in the seventh inning. Rortvedt led off with a double, Gauthier walked and Miller doubled to score Rortvedt. After Hoese struck out, Ruiz and Alexander each poked RBI singles to bring in two more runs, taking the lead to 10-4. Michael Mariot took over in relief, working around an error and a walk to get out of the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Gauthier hit a solo home run with one out to push the lead to 11-4.

The Rainiers began to rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring three runs with two outs. After the first two batters were retired, Rivas walked and Packard was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second base. Taylor collected his third hit of the game to bring in a run and Rhylan Thomas slapped a single to left field to bring in two more to get Tacoma within 11-7. Cade Marlowe, who entered the game in the place of Robles, was called out on strikes to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Ryan Ward hit his second home run of the game, his 31st of the season, getting one run back to lead 12-7.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the ninth, as the first three batters got aboard. Ford walked, Taveras singled to center and Williamson reached on an error that scored Ford to make it 12-8. That would be as close as Tacoma got as the next three batters went down in order in the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The four home runs allowed by the Rainiers on Tuesday are tied for the most they have given up in a single game this season, matching the four long balls allowed on June 20 against Albuquerque and June 27 at Round Rock

The six two-out RBI are tied for the fourth-most allowed by the Rainiers in a single game this season...Tuesday night also marked the sixth time this season that Tacoma has allowed multiple home runs with two outs

The 19 hits allowed by the Rainiers were the second-most allowed this year and the most they've allowed in a nine-inning game, trailing only the 21 hits allowed in a 15-14 loss to Albuquerque in 12 innings in May 16







