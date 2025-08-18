Isotopes Fall in Series Finale against Comets, 9-5
Published on August 17, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Oklahoma City, OK - The Comets plated all nine of their runs between the third and fifth innings-including five in the fourth-en route to a 9-5 victory in the series finale Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes split their eighth series of the year and fourth on the road. Overall, the club is 2-11-8 in 21 series on the year and 0-7-4 on the road.
-With the defeat, Albuquerque dropped the season-series against Oklahoma City for the second-straight year after the Comets won 10 of 18 matchups in 2025.
-The Isotopes have lost 10 of their last 14 games after going 7-3 from July 23-May 2.
-Albuquerque went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, the 20th time in 2025 the club has been hitless with runners in scoring position and second of the series (last: August 15, 0-for-5).
-The Isotopes left 11 on-base for the second-straight night and third time during the series (also: August 14). It's the 15th time this season with at least 11 on-base.
-Albuquerque tied a season-high with three hit-by pitch (Thompson two and Ward one; last: August 1 vs. Sacramento).
-The Isotopes allowed five runs in the fourth frame, the 14th time on the year relenting five in a frame and second of the series (also: August 12).
-Kyle Brnovich permitted eight runs over 3.2 innings, the seventh time an Isotopes pitcher has surrendered eight-plus runs in an outing.
-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with his 12th homer of the year, a double, a stolen base and two RBI. It was his third game of the year with a homer and another extra-base hit (other: April 25 at Reno and August 2 vs. Sacramento). Three of his nine stolen bases on the year have come in his last 10 games.
-Adael Amador went 2-for-5 with two singles for his 15th multi-hit game with Albuquerque and first since July 29 vs. Sacramento.
-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-2 with an RBI, walk and two hit-by-pitches. Has an RBI in nine of 13 games played in August. His 16 hit-by-pitch on the year are tied for second-most in Triple-A.
-Keston Hiura went 1-for-3 with two walks. Over nine games in August, is slashing .353/.439/.647 with two doubles, one triple, two homers, eight RBI and five walks.
On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes and Las Vegas Aviators start a six-game series from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque nor Las Vegas have announced a starter.
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2025
- Isotopes Fall in Series Finale against Comets, 9-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Complete First Six-Game Road Series Sweep - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ray Twirls Quality Start in Series Finale vs. El Paso - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Falls to Sacramento in Series Finale, 6-2 - Round Rock Express
- OKC Comets Game Notes - August 17, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Williamson Posts Career Night, Rainiers Outlast Aviators in High-Scoring Affair - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.