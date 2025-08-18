Chihuahuas Complete First Six-Game Road Series Sweep

The El Paso Chihuahuas came back to beat the Reno Aces 4-2 Sunday night at Greater Nevada Field to complete a six-game series sweep. El Paso trailed 2-1 with two outs in the eighth inning when Nate Mondou hit a go-ahead three-run home run into Reno's right field bullpen. The Chihuahuas' other run came on Clay Dungan's RBI double with two outs in the top of the fifth.

The Chihuahuas set a new season high with four double plays Sunday. Catcher Rodolfo Duran went 1-for-4 to extend his career-high hitting streak to 11 games. It was the Chihuahuas' first series sweep since late-July of 2023 against Round Rock and it was El Paso's first six-game road series sweep in team history. El Paso's last road series sweep of any length was June 4-6, 2019 at Iowa.

The Chihuahuas' six straight wins ties their season high, while Reno has lost 10 in a row. El Paso's won nine straight road games. The Chihuahuas went 8-4 against Reno this season. The Chihuahuas are 29-15 in the second half and tied for first place with Tacoma, which plays Sunday night in Las Vegas. El Paso is 14-7 in series finales this year.

Team Records: El Paso (67-52, 29-15), Reno (50-70, 13-32)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso TBA vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







