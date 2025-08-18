Ray Twirls Quality Start in Series Finale vs. El Paso

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-32, 50-70) set a franchise record with their 10th straight loss in a 4-2 defeat to the El Paso Chihuahuas (29-15, 67-52), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the setback, Dylan Ray sparkled on the mound, tossing six strong frames while allowing just one run on two walks and two strikeouts. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the right-hander, who struggled in Tuesday's opener, as he lowered his season ERA to 6.55.

Jordan Lawlar delivered Reno's biggest swing of the day, giving the Aces a temporary lead with a clutch RBI triple into right-center field in the bottom of the seventh. The top prospect has been outstanding for the Aces this season, slashing .318/.407/.585 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, and 46 RBI in 56 games.

The Aces will now hit the road to Salt Lake to face the Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The six-game series begins Tuesday, August 19, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Dylan Ray: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

