Ray Spins Quality Starts in Game 5 vs. Salt Lake

Published on August 23, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Reno Aces (14-36, 51-74) fell 6-4 to the Salt Lake Bees (24-26, 52-72), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Saturday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Dylan Ray turned in a solid outing, working six innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. All three runs came in the first frame, but the right-hander quickly settled in and blanked Salt Lake over his final five innings of work. Ray now holds a 6.38 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 31 walks across 73 1/3 innings this season.

Cristian Pache provided much of Reno's offense, driving in two runs with a clutch single in the second inning. The outfielder has swung the bat well in August, going 10-for-33 (.303) with three extra-base hits and seven RBI.

The Aces will aim to close the series on a high note in Sunday's finale, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Cristian Pache: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Dylan Ray: 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

