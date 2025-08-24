Tacoma Wins, 9-7, Over Comets

Published on August 23, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored nine runs for a second straight game and a late rally by the Oklahoma City Comets fell a bit short as Tacoma won, 9-7, Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers (69-55/31-18) went in front, 1-0, in the first inning on a double steal. Spencer Packard hit a three-run homer in the second inning, moving Tacoma's advantage to 4-0. The Comets ¬â¹ (73-51/27-22) rallied for three runs in fourth inning, with the latter two scoring on a bases-loaded single by Kody Hoese. Solo homers by Miles Mastrobuoni and Ben Williamson in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, pushed Tacoma's lead to 6-3. The Comets scored a run on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning to get within two runs, but the Rainiers scored three key runs with two outs in the eighth inning to make it 9-4. OKC rallied in the ninth inning with a RBI double by Ryan Ward, sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel and RBI double by CJ Alexander to pull the Comets within two and get the tying run to the plate before the Rainiers held on to win.

Of Note:

-After winning the series opener Tuesday night, the Comets have dropped three of the last four games in Tacoma. This will be the fourth consecutive series the Comets do not win, as they will play for a series split Sunday afternoon.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed nine runs for a second consecutive night and have now allowed at least six runs in all five games during the current series for a total of 39 runs.

-CJ Alexander had a team-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a RBI double. Alexander now has 30 this in 19 games this month, batting .375 with 15 extra-base hits and 15 RBI.

-Esteury Ruiz notched two stolen bases and became the third OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to steal at least 50 bases in a season, bringing his total up to 51. He surpassed Esteban Germán (2010) for the second-most steals in a single season during the Bricktown era. The team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007...Ruiz reached base twice on a walk and hit by pitch and has now reached base safely in 23 consecutive games with OKC.

-Additionally, with Ruiz's two steals, the Comets have now stolen 174 bases as a team this season, setting a new record during the Bricktown era.

-Kody Hoese recorded a fourth straight multi-RBI game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, giving him seven RBI over the four games. He has hit safely in seven straight games (9-for-29) and in 16 of his last 17 games with a plate appearance (20-for-65).

-Hyeseong Kim played the third game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-5 as the team's designated hitter. Kim is 3-for-111 through three games of the rehab assignment

-Kiké Hernández played in the fourth game of his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing seven innings at third base. Hernández is 4-for-12 with three RBI over his first four games on the rehab assignment.

Next Up: The Comets look to the finish their series in Tacoma with a series split starting at 3:35 p.m. CT Sunday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.