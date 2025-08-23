Aviators Host Iowa Cubs in Interleague Play in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, August 26-31

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, in interleague play in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, August 26 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The 11th homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, August 26-31. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. The Iowa Cubs last played in Las Vegas against the L.V. 51s from May-15-18, 2017 at Cashman Field.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast two games on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, 71-53 (.573) overall under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road trip against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The series will conclude on Sunday, August 24.

AVIATORS CLINCH SPOT IN 2025 PCL PLAYOFFS: Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The International League winner of the first half (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will also host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23. Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fourth straight season on Saturday, September 27 and the time is TBA.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest-enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, August 26: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, August 27: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, August 28: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, August 29: *Peanuts Bobblehead Night

Saturday, August 30 & Sunday, August 31: Aviators Build-A-Bear Night/Bluey & Bingo Night

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under Promotional Giveaways & Daily Promotions.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 63 dates, Las Vegas total is 403,458 (1st in PCL) for an average of 6,404 with eight sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,989,842. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25). The Aviators have reached the 400,000 mark in all six seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,988,831 which includes 101 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2025 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 21) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (August 31) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Section 101 &121: $50.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $50.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for eight seasons (2017-19, 2021-25). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2025, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 10 Tuesday home games.

Iowa's roster features three of the Top 10 prospects in the Cubs organization, according to Baseball America, entering the 2025 season: catcher Moises Ballesteros (No. 3); outfielder Kevin Alcántara (No. 5) and second baseman/outfielder James Triantos (No. 7).

Catcher Carlos Pérez is also a member of the Iowa Cubs. Perez was a member of Triple-A Las Vegas (2021, 2023-24) and was the recipient of the 2021 Mayor's Trophy (MVP - as voted on by the fans). In 2021, with the Aviators, he appeared in 97 games and batted .269 (101-for-376) with 51 extra-base hits (19 doubles, one triple, 31 home runs) and 89 RBI.

The veteran catcher has played in parts of five Major League seasons with Los Angeles Angels (2015-17), Texas (2018), Atlanta (2018) and Athletics (2023). He has appeared in 280 career Major League games and has batted .218 (171-for-786) with 35 doubles, 17 home runs and 78 RBI.

IOWA CUBS TRIPLE-A HISTORY: Iowa has played in three different leagues since becoming the Cubs' top farm team in 1982: the American Association (1982-1997), the Pacific Coast League (1998-2019), and the International League (2021-present).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on the final road trip of the regular season. The season-long 12-game trip will begin in Northern California and Las Vegas will face the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, September 2-7 at Sutter Health Park. Las Vegas will then travel to Northern Nevada to face intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, September 9-14 at Greater Nevada Field.

Aviators on Radio in 2025: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 25th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 38th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). Langer's inaugural season in Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Langer called Pacific Coast League games for the Albuquerque Dukes (1996-99) and Phoenix Firebirds (1992-95). His broadcasting career began with Single-A Springfield Cardinals in 1987 and 1989, sandwiched around a year in Vero Beach (1988). Moved up the ranks to Double-A, calling games for the Midland Angels in 1990 and '91 before advancing to Triple-A Phoenix. He realized his longtime goal of broadcasting Major League baseball when he worked a total of 30 Montreal Expos games during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, followed by nine games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. Has also broadcast selected spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-10) and Chicago White Sox (2012-20). On April 6, 2023, marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Served for 12 seasons (2012-23) as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. In his sixth season as game entertainment specialist with the Aviators, and his fifth in the broadcast booth. Named 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year and marked the first time that he received this award. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. After graduating from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. in 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. Also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball games, UNLV baseball and UNLV football on SSSEN. On July 10, 2024, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the '24 season. Also named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball for the 2024-25 season on UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network. His father, Tim, is a former play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas 51s and current play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.







