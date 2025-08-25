Aviators Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced its 2026 regular season schedule in the franchises 43rd season (1983 - present). The 2026 schedule (under SCHEDULE) is posted on the Aviators Website and Aviators Social Media!

The Aviators schedule will feature a total of 150 games with 75 away games and 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas will open the 2026 campaign at Las Vegas Ballpark with a three-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, from Friday-Sunday, March 27-29. The Aviators will then host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, March 31 - April 5.

The 2026 season will once again feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and league-wide off days on Monday. In addition, there will also be selected "three-game series" throughout the season to maintain fluency of the schedule.

"We are excited to announce the 2026 season schedule and the fifth campaign of playing a 150-game slate, with 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "It will also mark the 43rd season of Triple-A professional baseball in Las Vegas and our seventh season in Las Vegas Ballpark. We are also excited to have interleague play and to host the St. Paul Saints in May.

"Our loyal fans have once again been outstanding as we are approaching the home stretch of the 2025 regular season. We are excited to host the league championship series (PCL) beginning on September 23. We thank the Aviators fans for their great support over the 40 plus seasons of professional baseball in the Silver State!"

The Aviators schedule will feature home and home series against opponents from the PCL West Division: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) 18 games; Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) 24 games; Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) 15 games; Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) 24 games.

PCL East Division will feature home and series against opponents: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) 12 games; El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 12 games; Oklahoma City Comets (Los Angeles Dodgers) 12 games; Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) 9 games; Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) 12 games.

Interleague play will also be featured again in '26! The St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will travel to Las Vegas Ballpark for a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, May 5-10. The Aviators will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to face the Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 9-14. Both opponents are members of the International League.

The Aviators schedule will feature a season-long 12-game homestand against Tacoma and Sacramento from August 4-16.

Las Vegas will embark on two season-long 12-game road trips. The Aviators will travel to Sacramento and Reno from April 7-19 and to Sacramento and Salt Lake from June 23 - July 5.

Game times for the 150-game season will be announced at a later date.

The Aviators, 23-28 (.451) in the second half and 72-54 overall (.571), have 12 regular season home games remaining. Las Vegas will host the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, from Tuesday-Sunday, August 26-31 and the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, September 16-21.

AVIATORS CLINCH SPOT IN 2025 PCL PLAYOFFS: Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The International League winner of the first half (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will also host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three LCS of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. The winners of the IL and PCL will meet in a single-game format on Saturday, September 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark (Time, TBA), for the fourth straight season.

2026 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket packages and information are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







