A.J. Vukovich Named PCL Player of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces outfielder A.J. Vukovich has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week following another red-hot performance at the plate in Salt Lake.

In four games at The Ballpark at America First Square, the 24-year-old slashed .533/.611/1.200 for an OPS of 1.811 in 18 plate appearances. He notched eight hits in the series, including a double and three home runs, while recording seven RBI and scoring six runs. Making his case for player of the month as well, Vukovich owns a .397 average with a 1.218 OPS in August.

The 2020 fourth round pick has been one of the best hitters in the Pacific Coast League over the last two-plus months of the season. Since June 15 (47 games), his .620 slugging percentage is tied for first in the PCL, his 1.042 OPS is second, his .341 batting average is third, and he's also among the league leaders in hits, runs, home runs, extra-base hits and RBI.

For the entirety of the season, the Wisconsin native leads the team in home runs (20), runs scored (65) and total bases (180), and became just the 21st different Aces' player to hit 20 home runs in a season.

The Aces return to downtown Reno this week as they host the Sacramento River Casts for a six-game set at Greater Nevada Field. The series begins Tuesday, August 25 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

