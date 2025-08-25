Space Cowboys Broadcaster Garrett Greene to Join Astros Radio Network for Rockies Series

Published on August 25, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys broadcaster Garrett Greene is scheduled to join the Houston Astros Radio Network for Houston's three-game series against the Colorado Rockies from August 26 through 28 at Daikin Park.

Greene is set to make his major league debut on the Astros Radio Network after serving as the main play-by-play broadcaster for the Astros Triple-A affiliate since 2023. He will join Robert Ford on the call for the Astros three home games against the Rockies, which can be heard on SportsTalk 790 in the Houston area as well as on MLB.TV, the MLB App and the iHeart app.

"I cannot express my gratitude to both the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Houston Astros for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the broadcast for this series," said Greene. "I have to say thank you to Matt Boltz, Robert Ford, Steve Sparks and the entire Astros' team, as well as Amy Johnson and Tyler Stamm with the Space Cowboys for supporting me in this opportunity. I would not be here without the incredible support from my wife, Cassie, my wonderful family of Mick, Pam and Courtney Greene, as well as Mike, Patsy and Olivia Weinberg, and so many other people that have helped me along the way. This is a dream come true, and I'm so excited to bring Astros' baseball to fans across Houston and my home state of Texas."

A native of Arlington, TX, Greene joined Sugar Land prior to the 2023 season and is in his third season with the Space Cowboys and his 10th season in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Space Cowboys, he was the Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster for the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from 2018 to 2022, and also worked in the Brewers' organization with the Advanced-Rookie Helena Brewers in 2017 as their Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations.

Greene began his career in professional baseball when he was a Media Relations and Broadcasting Assistant with the St. Paul Saints in 2016. A graduate of the Moody College of Communications at the University of Texas at Austin, Greene worked in sports talk radio in Austin from 2013 until 2016 and was a two-time Mississippi Association of Broadcasters award winner during his time in Mississippi with the Shuckers.







