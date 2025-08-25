Wolf Pack Night and Friends Night Highlight Final Aces' Homestand of August

Published on August 25, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for six games at Greater Nevada Field this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Dog Days, presented by Sit Means Sit/Sinclair:

Wednesday, August 27 th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Wolf Pack Night:

Friday, August 29 th vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

The strength of the Pack is the Wolf and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack! Wear blue and come out to support the University of Nevada on Wolf Pack Night!

Friends Night, presented by Truckee Tahoe Lumber/103.7 The River/KOLO:

Saturday, August 30 th vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

How you doin'? Come down to Greater Nevada Field for Friends Night to take a seat on the Friends couch, and be sure to arrive early for a Friends mug giveaway!

August Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (8/26) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (8/27) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (8/28) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (8/29) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (8/31) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







