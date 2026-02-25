Live Like Lou: Las Vegas College Baseball Classic Comes to Bat Starting Friday, February 27

LAS VEGAS - College baseball returns to Las Vegas Ballpark this weekend with the Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic. The three-day, round-robin tournament, which is owned and operated by Peak Events, LLC, features four squads that competed in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Championship, one of which advanced to the Men's College World Series.

In all, this weekend's participants have made a total of 89 NCAA Tournaments and 27 appearances at the Men's College World Series. The Arizona Wildcats lead the foursome with 44 postseason berths and 19 trips to Omaha, Nebraska; most recently, in 2025. The Oregon Ducks, Vanderbilt Commodores and UC Irvine Anteaters have combined for 45 tournaments and eight Men's College World Series.

Two of this weekend's teams are ranked in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll entering week three with Vanderbilt (6-2) sitting at No. 22, while Oregon (8-0) follows closely behind at No. 24. Additionally, Vanderbilt and Oregon as well as UC Irvine (5-2) are receiving votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division I Poll. Arizona sits at 1-7 through two weeks of play.

The round-robin event begins on Friday, February 27 and concludes on Sunday, March 1, with a pair of games scheduled for each day at the home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

Live Like Lou Las Vegas Baseball Classic Schedule

â Friday, Feb. 27: UC Irvine vs. Vanderbilt (2pm); Arizona vs. Oregon (6pm)

â Saturday, Feb. 28: Oregon vs. UC Irvine (noon); Arizona vs. Vanderbilt (4pm)

â Sunday, March 1: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon (11am); UC Irvine vs. Arizona (3pm)

All times listed are Pacific Standard Time and subject to change.

All six games of the tournament will be streamed exclusively on D1Baseball.com, with Mike Ferrin handling play-by-play duties and Mike Rooney providing color commentary.

Tickets can be purchased on a per-day basis or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available at lasvegascbc.com/tickets. Seats are sold as "day tickets," which include both games played on the same day. Follow the tournament on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and Facebook at @LLL_LasVegasCBC to stay up-to-date with news and ticket information.







