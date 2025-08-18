Aviators Infielder Zack Gelof Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 11-17)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that infielder Zack Gelof was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 11-17). Gelof is the fourth Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2025! He joins INF/OF Seth Brown (May 26 - June 1); catcher Daniel Susac (April 14-20) and outfielder Carlos Cortes (June 23-29).

The second baseman appeared in six games against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark® (August 12-17) and batted .364 (8-for-22) with seven home runs, 11 RBI, six walks, four stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. He collected three multiple-hit games and homered in four straight games (August 14-17). He was 2-for-2, two stolen bases, two walks, solo home run (August 14); 2-for-5, two home runs, 4 RBI, walk-off HR vs. Tacoma (August 15); 2-for-4, walk, two home runs, 4 RBI, three runs scored (August 17).

He began the 2025 season on the injured list after suffering a hamate bone fracture in his right-hand during Spring Training. He joined the Aviators on a ML rehab assignment from April 29 - May 3 and June 17- July 2. He re-joined the A's on July 4 and appeared in eight games and was then optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 13.

He has appeared in 41 games for the Aviators and is batting .255 (39-for-153) with 20 extra-base hits (nine doubles, 11 home runs), 27 RBI and 10-for-10 in stolen bases.

Gelof has played professionally for five seasons in the Athletics organizations. He was selected by the A's in the second round of June 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He attended the University of Virginia and played three seasons (2019-21).

He has played in parts of three Major League seasons (2023-25) and has appeared in 215 career games and has batted .226 (179-for-792) with 40 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs, 82 RBI and 39 stolen bases in 44 attempts. He made his Major League debut in 2023 and appeared in 69 games and batted .267 (72-for-270) with 20 doubles, triple, 14 home runs, 32 RBI. In 2024, he appeared in a career-high 138 games and batted .211 (105-for-497) with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 49 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

The Aviators, 69-51 (.575) overall, will embark on a road trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to face the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, August 19-24.

Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

