Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Sugar Land

Road Series #12

August 12-17

Sugar Land 4-2

Game 1 - Sugar Land 4, Salt Lake 3

WP: John Rooney (1 - 0) LP: Jack Dashwood (2 - 4) SV: Tayler Scott (3)

Salt Lake scored three first-inning runs without a hit, capitalizing on five walks and a hit-by-pitch from Rhett Kouba, scoring all three runs on bases-loaded walks. Sugar Land answered with a Brice Matthews leadoff homer in the first, but Bees starter Sammy Peralta shut them down for the next four innings, highlighted by Nelson Rada's throw to cut down a run at the plate. In the sixth, César Salazar's three-run homer off Jack Dashwood gave Sugar Land a 4-3 lead, and Salt Lake was held scoreless in the final eight innings with its final 10 of 11 retired to end the game.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 4, Sugar Land 3

WP: José Fermin (1 - 0) LP: Nick Hernandez (4 - 4) SV: Sam Bachman (5)

Salt Lake jumped ahead early as Nelson Rada tripled and scored on a balk in the first, but Sugar Land took a 3-1 lead behind Zack Short's two-run single in the fourth and solo homer in the sixth. The Bees stranded runners in multiple innings before Matthew Lugo delivered a clutch three-run homer in the ninth to put them ahead 4-3. Sam Bachman escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the ninth to seal the comeback win.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 7, Sugar Land 3

WP: Brett Kerry (5 - 8) LP: J.P. France (0 - 1)

Salt Lake overcame an early 1-0 deficit to beat Sugar Land 7-3 and take a 2-1 series lead. After the Space Cowboys scored first in the opening inning, the Bees surged ahead in the fourth with three runs, tying the game on a bases-loaded walk followed by Yolmer Sánchez's two-run single. They added four more in the fifth, fueled by Sebastián Rivero's two-run double and capped by Tucker Flint's RBI single. Brett Kerry struck out nine over five strong innings, and the bullpen preserved the lead despite a late two-run homer from Logan Davidson.

Game 4 - Sugar Land 6, Salt Lake 2

WP: Lance McCullers Jr. (1 - 0) LP: Jack Kochanowicz (0 - 2) SV: AJ Blubaugh (2)

Sugar Land took game four 6-2 over Salt Lake to even the series. The Bees struck first in the third on Carter Kieboom's RBI single, but Jon Singleton's two-run homer quickly flipped the score. Brice Matthews added a two-run triple the next inning, and Edwin Díaz sealed it with a two-run shot in the sixth. Scott Kingery drove in Salt Lake's only other run in the sixth, but the Bees stranded 10 runners and went just 2-for-10 with men in scoring position.

Game 5 - Sugar Land 4, Salt Lake 2

WP: Tyler Ivey (4 - 9) LP: Caden Dana (5 - 8) SV: Jose Fleury (1)

The Salt Lake Bees fell 4-2 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Caden Dana went five innings, allowing four runs (just one earned) before the bullpen tossed four scoreless frames. Defensive miscues hurt Salt Lake as two early errors helped Sugar Land build a 4-0 lead through four innings. The Bees rallied in the fifth when Chad Stevens tripled and Zach Humphreys and Nelson Rada cut the deficit in half with a pair of RBI singles. Salt Lake had a runner reach in each of the final four innings and stranded a leadoff walk in the ninth to fall in game five as the Sugar Land bullpen dealt a scoreless four innings to close out the game.

Game 6 - Sugar Land 4, Salt Lake 2

WP: Luis Contreras (2 - 2) LP: José Quijada (1 - 1) SV: Nick Hernandez (4)

The Salt Lake Bees fell 4-2 to Sugar Land on Sunday in the series finale. Matthew Lugo gave the Bees an early lead with a solo homer in the first, but missed opportunities left them ahead just 1-0 through three innings. Logan Davidson's two-run shot in the sixth put the Space Cowboys in front before Salt Lake tied it 2-2 in the seventh on a wild pitch. Sugar Land pulled away in the eighth with back-to-back homers from Edwin Díaz and Brice Matthews, and Nick Hernandez closed it out with a perfect ninth to secure the series win for the Space Cowboys.

Notable Performers

Nelson Rada - 8-for-21 (.381), 3B, 3 R, RBI, 6 BB, 5 SB, 1.012 OPS

Carter Kieboom - 6-for-18 (.333), 3 R, RBI, .788 OPS

Chad Stevens - 6-for-19 (.316), 3B, RBI, R, .771 OPS

Dakota Hudson - 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Brett Kerry - W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, R, 0 BB, 9 K

Brady Choban - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Sam Bachman - 2 G, SV, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Angel Felipe - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Jose Fermin - W, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, H, 0 R, BB, K

Chase Silseth - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Reno Aces

Tuesday, August 19 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Family Night presented by Holmes Homes

Wednesday, August 20 - 7:05 p.m. MST

First Responders Night

Thursday, August 21 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Friday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Farr Better Friday

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, August 23 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Princess Night

Postgame Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, August 24 - 12:05 p.m. MST

Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark







