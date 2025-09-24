$178,500 Donated to Eight Non-Profit Organizations Making an Impact in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees hosted their inaugural Bee Charitable Night on Friday, September 12, transforming The Ballpark at America First Square into a celebration of community service and impact.

In partnership with Miller Sports + Entertainment, America First Credit Union, Larry H. Miller Senior Health, LVT and Mountainland Supply contributed a total of $178,500 to eight nonprofit organizations. Each organization was recognized at the end of an inning with a check presentation.

"We're so grateful for the work each of these organizations has done in our community, and we wanted to celebrate their accomplishments," said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. "We want to thank our partners, who donated to each of these organizations, helping them to continue serving communities throughout Utah."

The following organizations received checks in recognition of their work to strengthen and serve Utah communities:

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake

First Tee Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute

Senior Charity Care

Special Olympics

Utah Food Bank

Utah Foster Care

Wasatch Adaptive Sports

First Tee Utah, Huntsman Cancer Institute and Special Olympics had tables on the concourse to promote their organizations and share volunteer/service opportunities with fans. Before each check presentation, representatives from the nonprofits and the donating organizations were able to connect and talk about their shared passion for service.

Kids from a few of the nonprofits also got the chance to participate in the action during the game as an honorary broadcaster, grounds crew member, PA announcer and more. One kid, who had recently finished his cancer treatments at Huntsman Cancer Institute, ran the bases after the game and was greeted at home plate by Bees players, coaches and Bumble.

"From first pitch to final out, we celebrated those who uplift, serve and inspire our community. We hope this event reminds everyone in the stands that the spirit of the game is about more than just baseball; it's about belonging to and building something bigger together," said Wardle.







