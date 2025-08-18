Rainiers' Seven Runs Not Enough in Finale Loss to Aviators

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (67-53/29-16) put up seven runs but came up short, dropping the series to the Las Vegas Aviators (68-51/19-25) with a 12-7 finale loss on Sunday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators got on the board first with a two-spot in the second inning. Zack Gelof led off with his sixth home run of the six-game series (10). Following a strike out of Shane McGuire, Junior Perez reached base with a single. Perez stole second and Bolte was hit by a pitch before Blas Castaño set Daniel Susac down on strikes. Euribiel Angeles knocked a two-out single into center field to score Perez and make it 2-0, Las Vegas.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the fourth, which began with a double from Leody Taveras (11). Spencer Packard singled to bring him in and Tacoma was on the board, trailing by one.

Las Vegas added another in the bottom half of the fourth. McGuire reached on an error, and Perez bunted for a single. Bolte struck out, but the Aviators executed a double steal while he was at the plate to put runners on second and third. Susac grounded out back to the mound, and Castaño nabbed McGuire at the plate. Angeles then recorded his second two-out RBI single of the game to extend the Aviator lead to 3-1.

The Aviators padded their lead with a home run from Colby Halter (2) to lead off the fifth inning. A single and two walks loaded the bases, and after a popout from Perez, Bolte brought in two with a base hit, making it 6-1. Tacoma reliever, Michael Mariot, retired the next two batters to escape the inning.

The Rainiers got back into the game in the seventh inning with a two-out rally. After Packard and Hunt were retired, Shenton singled to extend the inning. Jack López laced a double (14), and with runners on second and third, Rhylan Thomas singled to score both runners. After Ben Williamson also singled, Victor Labrada made it a two-run game with a base hit of his own.

Las Vegas responded in the bottom of the seventh by also scoring three runs on a two-out rally. Perez hit a two-out homer (7). Bolte hit a single before being brought in on a Daniel Susac homer (16) to push the Aviator advantage to 9-4.

The Aviators extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Gelof launched his second homer of the game. After back-to-back singles to begin the frame, Gelof homered to right field to put Las Vegas up 12-4.

Tacoma did not go away quietly, scoring three in the ninth inning. Shenton walked to lead off the before López reached on a fielder's choice; Shenton was safe at second due to an error by McGuire. After Thomas flew out, Williamson reached with a walk to load the bases Labrada brought in two runs with his second single of the night to cut the deficit in half. Marlowe brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to center but Tacoma fell 12-7 in the finale.

Blas Castaño took the loss for Tacoma, allowing six runs (five earned) over 4.0 innings while walking two and striking out five. Joey Estes earned the win for Las Vegas, posting a quality start of 6.0 innings of one-run ball allowing five hits while walking one and striking out four.

Postgame Notes:

Ben Williamson continued a hot streak since returning to Tacoma with a 2-for-3 performance along with two walks on Sunday...Since returning to the lineup on Tuesday, he's hit .522 (12-for-23) with 3 homers, 10 RBI, and a 1.520 OPS...Amongst players with 25-or-more plate appearances in that span, his .522 average and .607 OBP both top all of Triple-A, while his 1.520 OPS ranks third.

With his 2-for-4 performance, Spencer Packard broke into the top-10 in the PCL for OBP (.390)...That mark is good for second on the team, trailing only Harry Ford, who ranks second in the PCL with a .413 OBP.

Rhylan Thomas scored a run in his 9th-straight game on Sunday, which is the longest active streak in the PCL.. It is also tied for the longest run-scoring streak from a Rainier this season, joining Cole Young and Tyler Locklear.

Victor Labrada had one of his best games at the plate of the season after replacing Victor Robles...Labrada went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI, which was the second time that he has recorded at least 2 hits and at least 3 RBI in a game in his Triple-A career... The first time he achieved this feat was on July 6, 2025 against Salt Lake, when he went 2-for-5 and blasted his first career Triple-A home run, a grand slam that helped lift Tacoma to a 15-2 victory.







