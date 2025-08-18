Bees Fall in Finale, Lugo Homers in 4-2 Loss

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Salt Lake Bees dropped Sunday's series finale 4-2 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, losing the series as they were limited to just three hits. Matthew Lugo provided the lone highlight with his second home run of the series.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Luis Contreras (2 - 2)

LP: José Quijada (1 - 1)

SV: Nick Hernandez (4)

Game Summary

The Bees struck first as Matthew Lugo gave Salt Lake the early edge with a solo shot in the first inning, his second of the series. The Bees left the bases loaded in the second and one on in third inning but couldn't get another run home leaving the game at 1-0 through three.

Salt Lake starter Shaun Anderson worked three scoreless innings before handing things over to the bullpen. Sammy Peralta kept the shutout intact until the sixth, when Sugar Land's Logan Davidson launched a go-ahead two-run homer to left, putting the Space Cowboys on top 2-1.

The Bees managed to tie the game in the seventh without the benefit of a hit. After Brandon Drury reached on a walk, a wild pitch on a dropped third strike allowed Drury to score the tying run to make it 2-2 in the seventh.

But Sugar Land answered in the eighth as Edwin Díaz and Brice Matthews blasted back-to-back solo home runs off José Quijada, giving the Space Cowboys a 4-2 advantage.

Salt Lake went down in order in its final two at-bats including Nick Hernandez striking out the side in the ninth to secure the series win for Sugar Land with the 4-2 victory on Sunday.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped three in a row for the first time since its five-game losing streak from 7/12-7/20 losing its first series since being swept in three games to Sugar Land out of the All-Star break.

The Bees were held to two runs for the third straight game marking the first time they have been held to two or less since the previous three-game stint against Sugar Land when they were held to two or fewer in four in a row from 7/13-7/20 making them 4-44 when scoring three runs or less.

Salt Lake was limited to just three hits on Sunday, its fewest since July 20 when the club managed only two against Sugar Land. It marked the Bees' seventh game this season with three hits or fewer, falling to 0-7 in those contests.

Matthew Lugo provided his second home run of the series and the Bees second home run in the six-game set against Sugar Land marking the teams season-low in home runs during a six-game series. It marked Lugo's second time this season hitting a home run in the same series since hitting one in back-to-back games against Oklahoma City April 22-23.

Carter Kieboom extended his four-game hitting streak going 1-for-3 with a walk. Kieboom batted .333 (6x18) in the series with a pair of multi-hit games collecting three runs scored and an RBI to go along with four walks.

Shaun Anderson worked three innings on Sunday, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out three. It was his fourth start of three innings or fewer this season, and his second scoreless outing in that span. The performance also marked his fewest hits allowed and his second-highest strikeout total topping out at three innings, trailing only his five strikeouts against Reno on June 29.

Up Next

Salt Lake returns home to The Ballpark at America First Square where the Bees will take on the Reno Aces in a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:05 p.m. MST.







