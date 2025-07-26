Aviators Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces, in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, July 29 - August 3 at Las Vegas Ballpark

July 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, July 29 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The ninth homestand will consist of six-games from Tuesday-Sunday, July 29 - August 3. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast three games on Thursday, July 31; Friday, August 1 and Sunday, August 3. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, 60-40 overall under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a Northern California six-game road trip against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The series will conclude on Sunday, July 27.

AVIATORS CLINCH SPOT IN 2025 PCL PLAYOFFS: Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The International League winner of the first half (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will also host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23. Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fourth straight season on Saturday, September 27 and the time is TBA.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, July 29: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, July 30: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, July 31: Country Night, presented by South Point PBR/$2.00 Beer Night

Friday, August 1: *Looney Tunes T-Shirt Night

Saturday, August 2: *Superman Jersey Night

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under Promotional Giveaways & Daily Promotions.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 51 dates, Las Vegas total is 328,407 (1st in PCL) for an average of 6,439 with seven sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,914,791. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,913,780 which includes 100 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2025 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 21) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (August 3, August 17, August 31) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Section 101 &121: $50.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $50.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for eight seasons (2017-19, 2021-25). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2025, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 10 Tuesday home games.

Reno's roster features one of the Top 10 prospects in the Aces organization, according to Baseball America, entering the 2025 season: right-handed pitcher Yilber Díaz (No. 3).

Reno's roster features three former Las Vegas 51s/Aviators players. Infielder/Outfielder Seth Brown; left-handed pitcher Anthony Gose and outfielder Cristian Pache (Aviators in 2022). Brown was drafted by the Athletics in the 19th round of June 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He has played in parts of seven Major League seasons with the A's (2019-2025).

In the inaugural season at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019), Brown appeared in 112 games for the Aviators and recorded 72 extra-base hits (29 doubles, six triples, 37 home runs) and 104 RBI. He also recorded the first home run (splash down in the pool) in Las Vegas Ballpark history vs. Fresno on April 15. He was promoted to the Athletics and made his Major League debut.

Gose was a member of the Las Vegas 51s, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, in 2012. The outfielder was originally selected in the second round by Philadelphia of June 2008 First-Year Player draft. He was traded to Houston on July 29, 2010; then traded to Toronto on July 29, 2010. He appeared in 102 games for the 51s and batted .286 (120-for-420) with 21 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs, 43 RBI and 34 stolen bases. He made his Major League debut with Toronto in 2012. He played in parts of five Major League seasons with the Blue Jays (2012-14) and Detroit (2015-16). He appeared in 372 career Major League games and batted .240 (271-for-1,128) with 47 doubles, 19 triples, 12 home runs, 69 RBI and 57 stolen bases.

Gose then converted to pitcher in the Detroit organization in 2017. He later made his Major League debut on the mound with Cleveland in the 2021 campaign. He has appeared in 31 career MLB games (2021-22, 2024) and has posted a 3-0 record with a 4.78 ERA (32.0 IP/41 SO).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will then embark on a road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, August 5-10. The Bees are playing in their first season at The Ballpark at America First Square (8,000: opened in April of 2025).

Aviators on Radio in 2025: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 25th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 38th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). Langer's inaugural season in Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Langer called Pacific Coast League games for the Albuquerque Dukes (1996-99) and Phoenix Firebirds (1992-95). His broadcasting career began with Single-A Springfield Cardinals in 1987 and 1989, sandwiched around a year in Vero Beach (1988). Moved up the ranks to Double-A, calling games for the Midland Angels in 1990 and '91 before advancing to Triple-A Phoenix. He realized his longtime goal of broadcasting Major League baseball when he worked a total of 30 Montreal Expos games during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, followed by nine games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. Has also broadcast selected spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-10) and Chicago White Sox (2012-20). On April 6, 2023, marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Served for 12 seasons (2012-23) as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. In his sixth season as game entertainment specialist with the Aviators, and his fifth in the broadcast booth. Named 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year and marked the first time that he received this award. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. After graduating from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. in 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. Also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball games, UNLV baseball and UNLV football on SSSEN. On July 10, 2024, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the '24 season. Also named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball for the 2024-25 season on UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network. His father, Tim, is a former play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas 51s and current play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information, group hospitality packages and playoff tickets are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.