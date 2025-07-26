Aces Shut Down by Comets in 5-1 Loss

July 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (7-19, 44-57) were held in check by the Oklahoma City Comets (17-9, 63-38), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a 5-1 loss on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno's offense was stifled, held hitless through eight innings before Albert Almora Jr. broke up the no-no with a leadoff triple in the ninth. He later came around to score the Aces' lone run on a wild pitch.

Despite the loss, Yu-Min Lin turned in a solid outing, allowing four runs over 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. The left-hander has tallied 13 punchouts and four walks while giving up seven runs across his last two starts.

The Aces will look to end the series with a win in Sunday's finale against the Comets. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 BB

Yu-Min Lin: 6.2, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

-ACES-

OKC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

7/26/25, 9: 18 -ÃÂ¯ PM OKC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779909/box-score#orgId=11&boxscoreType=PBP Oklahoma City Comets 5, Reno Aces 1 Jul 26th, 2025 Comets starting lineup: Justin Dean (CF), Alex Freeland (3B), Ryan Ward (LF), Nick Senzel (RF), Hunter Feduccia (C), Kody Hoese (1B), CJ Alexander (DH), Noah Miller (SS), Austin Gauthier (2B), Blake Snell (P), Aces starting lineup: Albert Almora Jr. (CF), Tim Tawa (1B), Seth Brown (RF), René Pinto (C), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Andy Weber (3B), Cristian Pache (DH), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Juan Corniel (2B), Yu-Min Lin (P), Umpires -- HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: Dylan Bradley. 3B: Ben Phillips.

Gametime Weather: 75 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 8 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Yu-Min Lin at 6:37 PM. local time.

Comets 1st (Comets 0, Aces 0) -- Justin Dean struck out looking. Alex Freeland walks. Ryan Ward grounds into double play, Andy Weber to Sergio Alcántara to Tim Tawa, Alex Freeland out at 2nd, Ryan Ward out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 1st (Comets 0, Aces 0) -- Albert Almora Jr. lines out to Kody Hoese. Tim Tawa flies out to Justin Dean. Seth Brown walks. René Pinto strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Comets 2nd (Comets 1, Aces 0) -- Nick Senzel doubles to left field. Hunter Feduccia singles through the hole at shortstop, Nick Senzel scores. Wild pitch by Yu-Min Lin, Hunter Feduccia to 2nd. Kody Hoese strikes out swinging. CJ Alexander grounds out, Juan Corniel to Tim Tawa, Hunter Feduccia to 3rd. Noah Miller lines out to Juan Corniel.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Comets 1, Aces 0) -- A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging, Hunter Feduccia to Kody Hoese. Andy Weber strikes out swinging. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging, Hunter Feduccia to Kody Hoese.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Comets 3rd (Comets 2, Aces 0) -- Austin Gauthier singles to center field. Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Justin Dean walks, Austin Gauthier to 2nd. Alex Freeland strikes out swinging. Ryan Ward singles to right field, Austin Gauthier scores; Justin Dean to 2nd. Nick Senzel grounds into double play, Sergio Alcántara to Juan Corniel to Tim Tawa, Ryan Ward out at 2nd, Nick Senzel out at 1st.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Comets 2, Aces 0) -- Sergio Alcántara walks. Juan Corniel flies out to Justin Dean. Sergio Alcántara picked o ! and caught stealing 2nd base, Sergio Alcántara to 2nd; throwing error by Kody Hoese. Albert Almora Jr. walks. Tim Tawa grounds into double play, Alex Freeland to Kody Hoese, Sergio Alcántara out at 3rd, Albert Almora Jr. to 2nd; Tim Tawa out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Comets 4th (Comets 2, Aces 0) -- Hunter Feduccia grounds out to Tim Tawa. Kody Hoese lines out to Sergio Alcántara. CJ Alexander grounds out, Tim Tawa to Yu-Min Lin.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Comets 2, Aces 0) -- Seth Brown strikes out swinging, Hunter Feduccia to Kody Hoese. René Pinto walks. A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging. Andy Weber lines out to Ryan Ward.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Comets 5th (Comets 2, Aces 0) -- Noah Miller grounds out, Andy Weber to Tim Tawa. Austin Gauthier grounds out, Juan Corniel to Tim Tawa. Justin Dean singles through the hole at shortstop. Justin Dean steals 2nd base. Alex Freeland strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Comets 2, Aces 0) -- Cristian Pache grounds out, Noah Miller to Kody Hoese. Sergio Alcántara strikes out on foul tip. Pitcher Change: José RodrÃ-guez replaces Blake Snell. Juan Corniel struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Comets 6th (Comets 4, Aces 0) -- Ryan Ward grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tim Tawa. Nick Senzel singles to center field. Hunter Feduccia hits a home run to right- center field on a 1-2 pitch, Nick Senzel scores. Kody Hoese grounds out, Andy Weber to Tim Tawa. CJ Alexander strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 6th (Comets 4, Aces 0) -- Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging. Tim Tawa flies out to Nick Senzel. Seth Brown flies out to Justin Dean.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Comets 7th (Comets 4, Aces 0) -- Noah Miller grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tim Tawa. Austin Gauthier singles to deep shortstop. Justin Dean strikes out swinging.

Pitcher Change: Jake Rice replaces Yu-Min Lin. Alex Freeland flies out to A.J. Vukovich.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Comets 4, Aces 0) -- René Pinto strikes out swinging. A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging. Andy Weber grounds out, Austin Gauthier to Kody Hoese.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Comets 8th (Comets 5, Aces 0) -- Ryan Ward grounds out, Juan Corniel to Tim Tawa. Nick Senzel walks. Nick Senzel steals 2nd base. Hunter Feduccia singles to left- center field, Nick Senzel scores. Kody Hoese flies out to Seth Brown. CJ Alexander strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 8th (Comets 5, Aces 0) -- Pitcher Change: Garrett McDaniels replaces José RodrÃ-guez. Cristian Pache grounds out, Noah Miller to Kody Hoese. Sergio Alcántara grounds out, Noah Miller to Kody Hoese. Juan Corniel strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Comets 9th (Comets 5, Aces 0) -- Pitcher Change: Hayden Durke replaces Jake Rice. Noah Miller singles to left-center field. Austin Gauthier strikes out swinging. Justin

7/26/25, 9: 18 -ÃÂ¯ PM OKC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779909/box-score#orgId=11&boxscoreType=PBP Dean grounds into a force out, Juan Corniel to Sergio Alcántara, Noah Miller out at 2nd. Justin Dean steals 2nd base. Alex Freeland pops out to Juan Corniel.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 9th (Comets 5, Aces 1) -- Pitcher Change: Jack Little replaces Garrett McDaniels. Albert Almora Jr. triples to right-center field. Wild pitch by Jack Little, Albert Almora Jr. scores. Tim Tawa walks. Seth Brown strikes out on foul tip. René Pinto flies out to Justin Dean. Tim Tawa advances to 2nd on defensive indi ! erence. A.J.

Vukovich grounds out, Alex Freeland to Kody Hoese.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Final: Oklahoma City Comets 5, Reno Aces 1 WP: José RodrÃ-guez (7 - 1) LP: Yu-Min Lin (2 - 5) Time: 2:29.

Attendance: 8,406.







